Israel expects Western partners, including Britain, to help attack Iran if it attacks in retaliation for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Ghaniyya.

Israel is counting on Britain's support in the event of an attack by Iran

If Iran attacks, we expect the coalition to join Israel not only in defense, but also in attacking important targets in Iran, Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz said during a meeting with British Foreign Minister David Lammy and French Foreign Minister Stéphane on duty Share

Both ministers visited Israel as part of efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region and lobby for a cease-fire agreement in Gaza.

While Britain is unlikely to take part in a direct attack on Iran, a government source said Britain would step in to protect Israel from attack.

British Air Force Typhoon fighter

There is a possibility that Britain could deploy Typhoon jets to defend Israel by shooting down drones or missiles fired by Iran or its allies.

What is known about Iran's intentions to attack Israel

According to the journalists of The New York Times, Iran has probably abandoned an attack on Israel in the near future as revenge for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Ghaniyya.

It is noted that the reason is the renewal of negotiations on the release of hostages and a cease-fire in Gaza.

The authors of the material remind that the day before, on Friday, August 16, officials from the USA, Egypt and Israel met in Doha, Qatar, for negotiations on the settlement of differences between Israel and Hamas.

According to the results of the negotiations, the Prime Minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, called the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Ali Bagheri Khani.

According to the publication's sources, the Qatari official called on Iran to refrain from any actions that could lead to escalation.

The day after the talks, Israeli intelligence, according to NYT interlocutors, observed a decrease in the level of combat capability of Iran's and Hezbollah's missile units.

At the same time, the publication's sources added that their estimates change quickly "due to the volatility of events."