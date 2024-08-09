Iran and its satellites are considering options for revenge against Israel in response to the killings of the leaders of the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, but cannot unleash a full-scale war.

Iran does not have the strength for a full-scale war against Israel

It is noted that the leadership of Iran wants to take revenge on Israel, but also wants to avoid a full-scale war.

It is noted that the US will probably be involved in the war between Iran and Israel at the moment when a new president came to power in Iran, and his leadership has serious economic problems in the country.

Iranians still remember the country's last long conflict, an eight-year war with Iraq that wiped out an entire generation, and for decades Tehran has preferred to pursue its rivals in the region with a network of foreign militias. Hezbollah, the Tehran-backed Lebanese group, also has more to lose if its 10-month cross-border battle with Israel escalates into full-scale war, Sune correspondent Engel Rasmussen notes. Share

According to Ali Fadlallah, an independent political scientist from Beirut, neither the Lebanese terrorist group "Hezbollah" nor Iran itself wants a full-scale war against Israel.

However, Iran and its puppets do not want their desire to avoid war to be used as an excuse for Israel to cross the so-called "red lines".

Iranian propaganda is trying to scare opponents with a new miracle weapon

Iranian state media have announced the alleged receipt of new cruise missiles equipped with powerful and undetectable warheads by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' navy.

The Telegraph emphasized that the statement by Iran's most powerful security organization coincides with the escalation of tensions in the region after the country vowed to take revenge for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniya, while Israel neither confirmed nor denied its involvement.