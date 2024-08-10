The Israel Defense Forces has eliminated another high-ranking Hamas official

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on August 10 that a high-ranking official of the Hamas group had been killed in an airstrike.
Points of attention
- The Israel Defense Forces have conducted successful airstrikes targeting high-ranking Hamas officials in Gaza and Lebanon, aiming to dismantle the leadership of the terrorist organization responsible for attacks on Israel.
- By eliminating key Hamas commanders like Walid Alsousi and Samer al-Hajj, the IDF has struck a significant blow to the group's operations, disrupting their ability to carry out terrorist activities.
- The recent airstrike in southern Lebanon that killed Samer al-Hajj, the commander of Hamas forces in Ain al-Khilwa refugee camp, highlights the IDF's commitment to targeting Hamas operatives outside of Gaza.
- The IDF's precision strikes on Hamas targets, including the strike on a school in Gaza where at least 20 Hamas members were killed, demonstrate the military's strategic approach to weakening Hamas' infrastructure.
- Despite allegations of civilian casualties, the IDF continues to assert its efforts to eliminate Hamas leadership while denying exaggerated reports of collateral damage.
The IDF eliminated one of the Hamas commanders
The deceased was Walid Alsousi, who was a member of the military wing of Hamas, as well as the head of a department in the group's general security forces in southern Gaza.
The IDF says Alsousi was responsible for creating an "intelligence picture" for Hamas using sources in Gaza.
He was killed on August 9 in a fighter jet strike, the Israeli military said.
In addition, the IDF said that at least 20 Hamas terrorists were killed as a result of the strike on a school in Gaza.
The IDF's report on the school strike said that, according to intelligence, at least 20 Hamas members and high-ranking commanders were inside the school building at the time of the attack.
At the same time, the Israel Defense Forces denied the information that more than 100 Palestinians were killed as a result of the strike.
A Hamas commander was killed in Lebanon
On the evening of August 9, Israel carried out an airstrike in southern Lebanon, as a result of which a high-ranking commander of the Hamas group was killed.
According to the IDF and the Shin Bet security service, al-Hajj is responsible for "preparing terrorist attacks and launching projectiles from Lebanon towards Israeli territory," and he was also responsible for "recruiting and training terrorists to attack Israel."
