The Israel Defense Forces has eliminated another high-ranking Hamas official

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on August 10 that a high-ranking official of the Hamas group had been killed in an airstrike.

The IDF eliminated one of the Hamas commanders

The deceased was Walid Alsousi, who was a member of the military wing of Hamas, as well as the head of a department in the group's general security forces in southern Gaza.

The IDF says Alsousi was responsible for creating an "intelligence picture" for Hamas using sources in Gaza.

He was killed on August 9 in a fighter jet strike, the Israeli military said.

In addition, the IDF said that at least 20 Hamas terrorists were killed as a result of the strike on a school in Gaza.

According to the Israeli military, an "active" command post for Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad was based in a prayer room in al-Taba'in school, Daraj neighborhood in Gaza. Share

The IDF's report on the school strike said that, according to intelligence, at least 20 Hamas members and high-ranking commanders were inside the school building at the time of the attack.

At the same time, the Israel Defense Forces denied the information that more than 100 Palestinians were killed as a result of the strike.

A Hamas commander was killed in Lebanon

On the evening of August 9, Israel carried out an airstrike in southern Lebanon, as a result of which a high-ranking commander of the Hamas group was killed.

Samer al-Hajj, the commander of Hamas forces in the Ain al-Khilwa Palestinian refugee camp near the Lebanese port city of Sidon, which is largely controlled by the militants, was said to have been killed. Share

According to the IDF and the Shin Bet security service, al-Hajj is responsible for "preparing terrorist attacks and launching projectiles from Lebanon towards Israeli territory," and he was also responsible for "recruiting and training terrorists to attack Israel."