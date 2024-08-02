The White House expects Iran to attack Israel after the killing of Ismail Gania, a political representative of the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas from the Gaza Strip.

What is known about the threat of an Iranian attack on Israel

Journalists of the publication, citing two officials from the administration of US President Joe Biden, note that Iran and its satellites may need several days to prepare an attack on Israel.

According to officials, Iran could launch a similar attack on Israel that was carried out on April 13, but probably on a larger scale.

The White House is concerned that the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah may take part in the new attack.

In particular, representatives of the Biden administration are worried that it will be more difficult to assemble the international coalition that came to Israel's defense last time to repel this attack.

It is noted that the murder of Ismail Gania caused sharp anti-Israel sentiments in almost all Muslim countries in the Middle East.

Another American official emphasized that the Pentagon and the US Central Command are preparing in a similar way as before the attack on April 13.

According to the official, the preparations include the deployment of US forces in the Persian Gulf, the Eastern Mediterranean and the Red Sea.

We expect several difficult days, - the official said in a comment to journalists. Share

At the same time, the White House released a statement by Biden about the readiness to support Israel against attacks by terrorist Islamic movements in the Middle East.

It is emphasized that Biden held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

What is known about attacks on Israel by groups controlled by Iran

In particular, militants of the Lebanese terrorist group "Hezbollah" shelled the territory of Israel in the evening of August 1.

Militants from Lebanon attacked the Western Galilee region with rockets. Some of them were intercepted by air defense forces, and the rest fell in the open area.

Shortly after the attack, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck a Hezbollah launch site in the Yatera district of southern Lebanon, from where the rockets were launched.

In addition, Israeli artillery opened fire to eliminate threats in the areas of Rmayh and Ramieh in southern Lebanon.