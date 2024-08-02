The White House expects Iran to attack Israel after the killing of Ismail Gania, a political representative of the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas from the Gaza Strip.
Points of attention
- Iran is expected to launch an attack on Israel after the killing of Ismail Gania, a Hamas representative, leading to heightened tensions in the region.
- The US administration under President Joe Biden is preparing for a potential Iranian attack by deploying troops in key strategic locations.
- Concerns are raised over the involvement of Hezbollah in the attack, making it challenging to assemble an international coalition to defend Israel.
- Recent attacks by groups controlled by Iran, such as Hezbollah, underscore the escalating security threats faced by Israel.
- The White House expressed readiness to support Israel against terrorist Islamic movements, reaffirming solidarity with the country amidst rising tensions.
What is known about the threat of an Iranian attack on Israel
Journalists of the publication, citing two officials from the administration of US President Joe Biden, note that Iran and its satellites may need several days to prepare an attack on Israel.
According to officials, Iran could launch a similar attack on Israel that was carried out on April 13, but probably on a larger scale.
The White House is concerned that the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah may take part in the new attack.
In particular, representatives of the Biden administration are worried that it will be more difficult to assemble the international coalition that came to Israel's defense last time to repel this attack.
It is noted that the murder of Ismail Gania caused sharp anti-Israel sentiments in almost all Muslim countries in the Middle East.
Another American official emphasized that the Pentagon and the US Central Command are preparing in a similar way as before the attack on April 13.
According to the official, the preparations include the deployment of US forces in the Persian Gulf, the Eastern Mediterranean and the Red Sea.
At the same time, the White House released a statement by Biden about the readiness to support Israel against attacks by terrorist Islamic movements in the Middle East.
It is emphasized that Biden held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
What is known about attacks on Israel by groups controlled by Iran
In particular, militants of the Lebanese terrorist group "Hezbollah" shelled the territory of Israel in the evening of August 1.
Militants from Lebanon attacked the Western Galilee region with rockets. Some of them were intercepted by air defense forces, and the rest fell in the open area.
Shortly after the attack, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck a Hezbollah launch site in the Yatera district of southern Lebanon, from where the rockets were launched.
In addition, Israeli artillery opened fire to eliminate threats in the areas of Rmayh and Ramieh in southern Lebanon.
Northern Israel right now: we hold the Lebanese government responsible for EVERY single Hezbollah rocket fired toward Israel.— Israel ישראל (@Israel) August 1, 2024
We will not allow anyone to terrorize the people of Israel. pic.twitter.com/ZqN1tHk7cR
