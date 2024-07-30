Israel calls for Turkey to be excluded from NATO after Erdogan's comments
Flags of Israel
Source:  The Times of Israel

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz demands NATO to strip Turkey of its NATO membership after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's statements about readiness to invade Israeli territory.

Points of attention

  • Israel's Foreign Minister urges NATO to strip Turkey of its membership due to Erdogan's aggressive rhetoric and threats to invade Israeli territory.
  • Turkey's alignment with organizations deemed as part of the Iranian axis of evil raises concerns in Israel, sparking demands for NATO condemnation.
  • NATO lacks a specific mechanism for expelling members, but Israel pushes for action against Turkey amidst escalating tensions and provocative statements.
  • President Erdogan's comments have heightened tensions and drawn comparisons to Saddam Hussein, prompting Israel's urgent calls for Turkey's exclusion from NATO.
  • The call to remove Turkey from NATO underscores growing apprehensions over its regional stance and potential implications on stability, as Israel stresses the need for swift action.

Israel calls on NATO to strip Turkey of its membership

In light of Turkish President Erdogan's threats to invade Israel and his dangerous rhetoric, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has instructed diplomats... to urgently contact all NATO members, calling for Turkey's condemnation and its expulsion from the regional alliance, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement Israel

Turkey joined NATO in 1952 and has the alliance's second largest army. NATO does not have a specific mechanism for expelling a member, although NATO members can voluntarily withdraw from the bloc.

What is known about Erdoğan's scandalous statements and Israel's response to them

We must be very strong so that Israel cannot do these ridiculous things with Palestine. Just as we entered Karabakh and Libya, we can do the same with them, - said on Sunday the president of Turkey, who actively criticizes the military actions of the Israeli army against the Palestinian terrorists Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Recep Erdogan

He did not specify what actions he proposed.

In response, Katz said that Erdogan is following in the footsteps of Saddam Hussein and threatening to attack Israel.

He should remember how it will end, - warned the head of the Foreign Ministry of Israel.

He also added that Turkey, where the headquarters of Hamas is located, has become part of the Iranian axis of evil, along with Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis in Yemen.

