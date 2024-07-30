Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz demands NATO to strip Turkey of its NATO membership after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's statements about readiness to invade Israeli territory.

In light of Turkish President Erdogan's threats to invade Israel and his dangerous rhetoric, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has instructed diplomats... to urgently contact all NATO members, calling for Turkey's condemnation and its expulsion from the regional alliance, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement Israel

Turkey joined NATO in 1952 and has the alliance's second largest army. NATO does not have a specific mechanism for expelling a member, although NATO members can voluntarily withdraw from the bloc.

What is known about Erdoğan's scandalous statements and Israel's response to them

We must be very strong so that Israel cannot do these ridiculous things with Palestine. Just as we entered Karabakh and Libya, we can do the same with them, - said on Sunday the president of Turkey, who actively criticizes the military actions of the Israeli army against the Palestinian terrorists Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Recep Erdogan

He did not specify what actions he proposed.

In response, Katz said that Erdogan is following in the footsteps of Saddam Hussein and threatening to attack Israel.

He should remember how it will end, - warned the head of the Foreign Ministry of Israel.

He also added that Turkey, where the headquarters of Hamas is located, has become part of the Iranian axis of evil, along with Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis in Yemen.