Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz demands NATO to strip Turkey of its NATO membership after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's statements about readiness to invade Israeli territory.
Israel calls on NATO to strip Turkey of its membership
Turkey joined NATO in 1952 and has the alliance's second largest army. NATO does not have a specific mechanism for expelling a member, although NATO members can voluntarily withdraw from the bloc.
What is known about Erdoğan's scandalous statements and Israel's response to them
He did not specify what actions he proposed.
In response, Katz said that Erdogan is following in the footsteps of Saddam Hussein and threatening to attack Israel.
He also added that Turkey, where the headquarters of Hamas is located, has become part of the Iranian axis of evil, along with Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis in Yemen.
