Turkey considers the Black Sea Grain Initiative to be a successful project, the operation of which could be resumed, and instead of supplying grain from the Russian Federation to the West, it could be delivered via Turkey to African countries.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters after he visited Astana, where he participated in the SCO summit.

We made a perfect start (at the talks with Putin — ed.), especially regarding the Black Sea Grain Corridor. As you know, we transported 30 million tons of grain through the corridor. I asked their opinion on starting a new process, leaving aside the shipment of grain to the West, as they insist on creating a corridor through Turkey to Africa and other regions sensitive to food security. Recep Tayyip Erdogan President of Turkey

According to him, Putin was interested in such a prospect and promised to make efforts to supply grain to poor African countries.

Regarding Turkey's initiative to mediate to achieve peace in the Russian-Ukrainian war, President Erdoğan noted that the war is not beneficial to either Russia or Ukraine.

I want to believe that now the tension will be reduced and it will be possible to build peace. We are ready to do our part, as we have done so far, to protect this land.

On July 3, the illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, flew to Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. There, he met with the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the meeting, Erdogan said that Turkey aims to increase the volume of bilateral trade with Russia to 100 billion dollars. Share

He also reported that Ankara and Moscow are negotiating the construction of the Sinop NPP in Turkey. The station should become the country's second nuclear power plant after the Akkuyu NPP, which Russian experts in Mersin province are building.

At the same time, Putin said at the meeting that relations between Russia and Turkey are developing gradually, "despite all the difficulties of the current moment in the world."

Erdogan, in turn, invited Putin to Turkey "in the near future." The President of the Russian Federation replied that "he will definitely come."

President Erdoğan noted that Turkey can form the basis for a cease-fire agreement and then peace between Russia and Ukraine. He expressed confidence in the possibility of a fair settlement that would satisfy both parties.

Bihus.Info journalists discovered at least three vessels that were transporting stolen Ukrainian grain from the port in Russian-occupied Mariupol.

It is noted that the first ship with stolen Ukrainian grain left the port of occupied Mariupol in May 2023.

Russian propaganda videos from the occupied port of Mariupol repeatedly showed the process of loading grain onto several Russian ships.

Among them are the container ships STK-1003 and STK-1016 of the St. Petersburg firm "Udalenny Morskoy Terminal" and the Mezhdurechensk steamship belonging to the Rostov-based "Reka-More" company of the Russian businessman Gennady Arustamov, a former tugboat captain.

According to tracking services, these ships were in the port of occupied Mariupol, after which they headed for the ports of Rostov-on-Don, Azov, Kavkaz, and Yeisk.