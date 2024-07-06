Erdogan proposes Putin create new "grain corridor" from Black Sea to Africa

Turkey considers the Black Sea Grain Initiative to be a successful project, the operation of which could be resumed, and instead of supplying grain from the Russian Federation to the West, it could be delivered via Turkey to African countries.
- Erdogan and Putin are discussing the creation of a "grain corridor" across the Black Sea to Africa to replace grain supplies from Russia to the West.
- Turkey considers the Black Sea Grain Initiative as a successful project to ensure food security in the region.
- The presidents of Turkey and Russia discussed the possibilities of developing bilateral trade and cooperation in the field of nuclear power plant construction.
- Erdogan expressed Turkey's readiness to mediate in achieving peace in the Russian-Ukrainian war and a fair settlement of the conflict.
- Journalists discovered ships that were transporting stolen Ukrainian grain from the port of Mariupol to the territory occupied by Russia.
Erdogan wants a new "grain corridor" together with Russia
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters after he visited Astana, where he participated in the SCO summit.
According to him, Putin was interested in such a prospect and promised to make efforts to supply grain to poor African countries.
Regarding Turkey's initiative to mediate to achieve peace in the Russian-Ukrainian war, President Erdoğan noted that the war is not beneficial to either Russia or Ukraine.
I want to believe that now the tension will be reduced and it will be possible to build peace. We are ready to do our part, as we have done so far, to protect this land.
Putin met with Erdogan
On July 3, the illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, flew to Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. There, he met with the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
He also reported that Ankara and Moscow are negotiating the construction of the Sinop NPP in Turkey. The station should become the country's second nuclear power plant after the Akkuyu NPP, which Russian experts in Mersin province are building.
At the same time, Putin said at the meeting that relations between Russia and Turkey are developing gradually, "despite all the difficulties of the current moment in the world."
Erdogan, in turn, invited Putin to Turkey "in the near future." The President of the Russian Federation replied that "he will definitely come."
President Erdoğan noted that Turkey can form the basis for a cease-fire agreement and then peace between Russia and Ukraine. He expressed confidence in the possibility of a fair settlement that would satisfy both parties.
What is known about companies exporting stolen Ukrainian grain
Bihus.Info journalists discovered at least three vessels that were transporting stolen Ukrainian grain from the port in Russian-occupied Mariupol.
It is noted that the first ship with stolen Ukrainian grain left the port of occupied Mariupol in May 2023.
Russian propaganda videos from the occupied port of Mariupol repeatedly showed the process of loading grain onto several Russian ships.
Among them are the container ships STK-1003 and STK-1016 of the St. Petersburg firm "Udalenny Morskoy Terminal" and the Mezhdurechensk steamship belonging to the Rostov-based "Reka-More" company of the Russian businessman Gennady Arustamov, a former tugboat captain.
According to tracking services, these ships were in the port of occupied Mariupol, after which they headed for the ports of Rostov-on-Don, Azov, Kavkaz, and Yeisk.
