Turkey's Erdogan publicly humiliates Putin by refusing to attend May 9 military parade
Category
Politics
Publication date

Turkey's Erdogan publicly humiliates Putin by refusing to attend May 9 military parade

Erdogan
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan will not go to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's military parade on May 9.

Erdogan will go to the meeting with Biden, not Putin

As Reuters learned from its insiders, the president of Turkey had to choose between a visit to the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation and negotiations with the chief of the White House, Joe Biden.

According to the latest data, Erdogan decided to choose the second option.

It is important to understand that Erdogan's visit to Washington will be the first in five years.

The last time he held talks was with former US President Donald Trump, with whom he had good personal relations.

After the election of President Joe Biden in 2020, Ankara sought another face-to-face meeting.

What is known about relations between Turkey and the USA

Recently, tense relations between official Washington and Ankara have warmed up significantly.

The ice broke after Turkey ratified Sweden's application for NATO membership in January.

However, tensions remain, particularly over northern Syria, where US forces are linked to Kurdish militants whom Ankara considers terrorists. Washington is also demanding that Ankara do more to stop the transit of goods to Russia that could be used by Moscow in military operations in Ukraine.

According to foreign analysts, the presidents of the United States and Turkey may well intend to discuss the war between Israel and Hamas, as well as cooperation in the defence industry, including the recent approval of Turkey's purchase of American F-16 fighter jets.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Erdogan declares his readiness to organise peace talks between Ukraine and Russia
Recep Erdogan
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Turkey again raised the issue of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia
Turkey
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Turkey and the USA held talks on the war in Ukraine
Turkey and the USA held talks on the war in Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?