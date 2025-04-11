Former US Army infantry officer and defense consultant Brent Eastwood drew attention to the shameful state of the aircraft carrier fleet of the aggressor country Russia. The fact that the only Russian aircraft carrier, the Admiral Kuznetsov, has still not been returned to service is extremely telling.

What's wrong with the Russian aircraft carrier fleet?

As Brent Eastwood noted, the aggressor country Russia is systematically unable to build aircraft carriers, writes 19FortyFive .

Among the main reasons: lack of funding against the backdrop of the war with Ukraine, a significant shortage of specialists in this field, a weak shipbuilding base, and a focus on land combat operations.

"Just look at the damn bucket of bolts, the Admiral Kuznetsov, which has been a clown show for years and is still being repaired," the defense consultant does not hide his irony. Share

According to Brent Eastwood, aircraft carriers are complex, expensive, require extensive infrastructure and foreign bases, which is why Russia continues to be a loser in this area.

What is also important to understand is that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is deliberately ignoring this problem.

As of today, he has focused his attention on tanks, aircraft, hypersonic and nuclear weapons.