"Clown show and a bucket of bolts." The US ridiculed Russia's aircraft carrier fleet
Category
World
Publication date

"Clown show and a bucket of bolts." The US ridiculed Russia's aircraft carrier fleet

What's wrong with the Russian aircraft carrier fleet?
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Former US Army infantry officer and defense consultant Brent Eastwood drew attention to the shameful state of the aircraft carrier fleet of the aggressor country Russia. The fact that the only Russian aircraft carrier, the Admiral Kuznetsov, has still not been returned to service is extremely telling.

Points of attention

  • The criticism by defense consultant Brent Eastwood highlights the challenges Russia faces in creating and sustaining aircraft carriers, pointing out the ongoing mockery of the Admiral Kuznetsov.
  • Russia's struggles in the naval domain are underscored by incidents like the destruction of flagship 'Moscow' by a Ukrainian missile, showcasing the limited reach and capabilities of its surface ships.

What's wrong with the Russian aircraft carrier fleet?

As Brent Eastwood noted, the aggressor country Russia is systematically unable to build aircraft carriers, writes 19FortyFive.

Among the main reasons: lack of funding against the backdrop of the war with Ukraine, a significant shortage of specialists in this field, a weak shipbuilding base, and a focus on land combat operations.

"Just look at the damn bucket of bolts, the Admiral Kuznetsov, which has been a clown show for years and is still being repaired," the defense consultant does not hide his irony.

According to Brent Eastwood, aircraft carriers are complex, expensive, require extensive infrastructure and foreign bases, which is why Russia continues to be a loser in this area.

What is also important to understand is that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is deliberately ignoring this problem.

As of today, he has focused his attention on tanks, aircraft, hypersonic and nuclear weapons.

The problems with surface ships were demonstrated by the example of the flagship "Moscow", destroyed by a Ukrainian missile. The fleet rarely goes outside regional waters. The exceptions are the Arctic and Tartus in Syria.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
When will Putin be tried for war crimes — media reports
While Putin is not planned to be tried
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump sent his envoy to Putin: what is the purpose?
Witkoff will meet with Putin again
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Germany will provide Ukraine with a new aid package — what will it include?
Germany continues to strengthen Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?