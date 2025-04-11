Trump sent his envoy to Putin: what is the purpose?
Trump sent his envoy to Putin: what is the purpose?

Source:  Axios

As the media has learned, the US President's special representative Steve Witkoff has once again traveled to Russia. In Moscow, he plans to hold talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This will happen on April 11.

  • The upcoming meeting marks the third discussion between Witkoff and Putin since Trump's return to office, underscoring the significance of the talks.
  • The potential outcomes of the talks can have far-reaching implications for US-Russia relations and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Although the White House has not yet officially announced this trip, information about the new visit was confirmed by a source familiar with the trip, as well as FlightRadar data.

What is important to understand is that these will be Witkoff's third talks with Putin since Donald Trump returned to the US presidency.

The goal of the meetings remained unchanged — a ceasefire on the battlefield and a final end to Russia's war against Ukraine.

The American leader no longer hides his disappointment that negotiations with Moscow in recent weeks have not met his expectations.

Moreover, Donald Trump recently even publicly admitted that he was "furious" over Putin's statements about Ukraine and its leader, Volodymyr Zelensky.

As Axios has learned, if the White House cannot reach an agreement on a ceasefire within the next few weeks, the US president may impose additional sanctions against the aggressor country, Russia.

