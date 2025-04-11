Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and dozens of drones

During a new air attack by the Russian army on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages, which took place during the night of April 10-11, air defense forces were able to destroy 24 enemy drones.
- The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the air attack using aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups.
Russia's attack on Ukraine on April 11 — what is known
During the current and past 24 hours (from 09:00 on April 10 to 09:00 on April 11), the enemy attacked with a ballistic missile (at the city of Dnipro) from the Rostov region and 39 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
13 enemy drone simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).
The Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Zhytomyr regions were affected by the Russian attack.
