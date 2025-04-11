The Telegraph has received information that British leader Keir Starmer's team is currently actively discussing a scenario for deploying its troops in Ukraine for up to 5 years.

What plan for Ukraine is Britain discussing?

Official London aims to ensure that the introduction of peacekeepers will allow the Ukrainian army to be restored and prevent a new Russian invasion.

According to preliminary data, military forces led by European countries will be sent to Ukraine to deter the aggressor country from violating any settlement.

France does not believe that Russian dictator Putin would dare to attack Western forces inside Ukraine when his army is barely capturing a small amount of territory.

As journalists managed to learn, Paris and Britain will also offer assistance in protecting the skies and seas of Ukraine.