The introduction of peacekeepers into Ukraine. What is being secretly negotiated in Britain?
Category
Politics
Publication date

The introduction of peacekeepers into Ukraine. What is being secretly negotiated in Britain?

What plan for Ukraine is Britain discussing?
Читати українською
Source:  The Telegraph

The Telegraph has received information that British leader Keir Starmer's team is currently actively discussing a scenario for deploying its troops in Ukraine for up to 5 years.

Points of attention

  • France and Britain believe that by sending military forces led by European countries to Ukraine, it will deter any aggression from Russia.
  • The deployment aims to assist in training and rebuilding Ukrainian forces, with the confidence that Russian President Putin wouldn't risk attacking Western forces within Ukraine.

What plan for Ukraine is Britain discussing?

Official London aims to ensure that the introduction of peacekeepers will allow the Ukrainian army to be restored and prevent a new Russian invasion.

According to preliminary data, military forces led by European countries will be sent to Ukraine to deter the aggressor country from violating any settlement.

France does not believe that Russian dictator Putin would dare to attack Western forces inside Ukraine when his army is barely capturing a small amount of territory.

As journalists managed to learn, Paris and Britain will also offer assistance in protecting the skies and seas of Ukraine.

The key objective of the deployment will be to immediately assist in training and rebuilding Ukrainian forces to deter another Russian attack. They will then be withdrawn in stages, with the final withdrawal of troops taking place in about five years.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Prince Harry's unexpected visit to Ukraine — what is known
First details of Prince Harry's visit to Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers hit 13 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of April 11, 2025
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US Ambassador to Ukraine Brink resigns — insiders learn the reason
What is known about Brink's resignation?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?