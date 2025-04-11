US Ambassador to Ukraine Brink resigns — insiders learn the reason

According to the Financial Times, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has decided to resign due to serious political differences with US President Donald Trump's team.
- The resignation of Ambassador Brink highlights the significant differences in foreign policy approaches between the Trump administration and the previous Joe Biden administration.
- Despite her longstanding defense of Ukraine's interests, Brink's resignation underscores the complex political dynamics at play in US-Ukraine relations.
What is known about Brink's resignation?
As journalists learned, the American diplomat has recently faced increasing pressure from the Trump administration.
The US president's team questioned her willingness to support the White House's new strategy towards Ukraine.
What is important to understand is that the Republican's approach is significantly different from the course of the previous Joe Biden administration.
US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce has already made a statement on this matter.
According to Western diplomats, Brink has always defended Ukraine's interests both publicly and privately since the first weeks of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022.
However, she could not withstand the pressure from Donald Trump's team, so she decided to resign.
