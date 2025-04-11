US Ambassador to Ukraine Brink resigns — insiders learn the reason

According to the Financial Times, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has decided to resign due to serious political differences with US President Donald Trump's team.

What is known about Brink's resignation?

As journalists learned, the American diplomat has recently faced increasing pressure from the Trump administration.

The US president's team questioned her willingness to support the White House's new strategy towards Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that the Republican's approach is significantly different from the course of the previous Joe Biden administration.

US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce has already made a statement on this matter.

Ambassador Brink is resigning. She was ambassador there for three years — that's a long time in a combat zone, the State Department spokeswoman officially confirmed. Share

According to Western diplomats, Brink has always defended Ukraine's interests both publicly and privately since the first weeks of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022.

However, she could not withstand the pressure from Donald Trump's team, so she decided to resign.