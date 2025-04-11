Ukrainian soldiers hit 13 areas of concentration of the Russian army

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked 13 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, two artillery pieces, and an air defense system of the Russian occupiers.

Losses of the Russian army as of April 11, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 04/11/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 930,210 (+1,210) people,

tanks — 10,580 (+1) units,

armored combat vehicles — 22,048 (+15) units,

artillery systems — 25,043 (+61) units,

MLRS — 1,360 (+1) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 32,200 (+122) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 43,679 (+165) units,

special equipment — 3,798 (+2) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the 1143rd day of Russia's full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun.

During April 10, 148 combat clashes took place at the front.

The Russian army launched two missile and 106 air strikes on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and settlements, used three missiles and dropped 165 guided bombs.