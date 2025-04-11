Ukrainian soldiers hit 13 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian soldiers hit 13 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of April 11, 2025
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked 13 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, two artillery pieces, and an air defense system of the Russian occupiers.

Points of attention

  • The 1143rd day of Russia's full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine marks a grim milestone in the ongoing conflict.
  • The Russian army launched missile strikes, air raids, and multiple rocket launcher attacks on Ukrainian positions, underscoring the intensity of the conflict.

Losses of the Russian army as of April 11, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 04/11/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 930,210 (+1,210) people,

  • tanks — 10,580 (+1) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,048 (+15) units,

  • artillery systems — 25,043 (+61) units,

  • MLRS — 1,360 (+1) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 32,200 (+122) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 43,679 (+165) units,

  • special equipment — 3,798 (+2) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the 1143rd day of Russia's full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun.

During April 10, 148 combat clashes took place at the front.

The Russian army launched two missile and 106 air strikes on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and settlements, used three missiles and dropped 165 guided bombs.

Moreover, the enemy carried out about six thousand attacks, 96 of them from multiple rocket launchers, and used 2,388 kamikaze drones for attacks.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Top NATO General Cavoli Assesses Ukraine's Chances of Winning the War
Ukraine is not doomed to defeat
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia wants to force two-year-olds to help the army
The Russian government exploits children for its criminal purposes
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Prince Harry's unexpected visit to Ukraine — what is known
First details of Prince Harry's visit to Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?