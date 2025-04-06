Russia wants to force two-year-olds to help the army
Russia wants to force two-year-olds to help the army

The Russian government exploits children for its criminal purposes
Source:  online.ua

In the Sverdlovsk region of Russia, a new cynical campaign “Everything for Victory” has been announced as part of the war of aggression that the aggressor country Russia has been waging against Ukraine for over 11 years. They want to involve even small children in it.

Points of attention

  • The 'Everything for Victory' campaign highlights the disturbing trend of using young children for military tasks, sparking international outrage and condemnation.
  • It is crucial to raise awareness about the exploitation of children in warfare and advocate for the protection of minors from such harmful practices.

The Russian government exploits children for its criminal purposes

According to the SOTA Telegram channel, they want to force the two-year-olds to weave camouflage nets in the Sverdlovsk region

The campaign, called “Everything for Victory,” to create mask sets was announced by Kindergarten No. 31 in Artemivsky (a city near Yekaterinburg).

According to preliminary data, it will take place from April 10 to 16.

What is important to understand is that educators have allocated their own day for each age group (from 2 to 7-8 years old).

On April 11, for example, 2-3 year old children from the “Krokhy” group will weave camouflage.

Photo: screenshot

It is worth noting that the aggressor country Russia also continues to abduct Ukrainian children from temporarily occupied territories.

To better understand this topic, watch the documentary “Spoiled Childhood,” created by the Ukrainian independent media and video production company Online.UA.

