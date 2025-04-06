In the Sverdlovsk region of Russia, a new cynical campaign “Everything for Victory” has been announced as part of the war of aggression that the aggressor country Russia has been waging against Ukraine for over 11 years. They want to involve even small children in it.
- The 'Everything for Victory' campaign highlights the disturbing trend of using young children for military tasks, sparking international outrage and condemnation.
- It is crucial to raise awareness about the exploitation of children in warfare and advocate for the protection of minors from such harmful practices.
The Russian government exploits children for its criminal purposes
According to the SOTA Telegram channel, they want to force the two-year-olds to weave camouflage nets in the Sverdlovsk region
According to preliminary data, it will take place from April 10 to 16.
What is important to understand is that educators have allocated their own day for each age group (from 2 to 7-8 years old).
On April 11, for example, 2-3 year old children from the “Krokhy” group will weave camouflage.
It is worth noting that the aggressor country Russia also continues to abduct Ukrainian children from temporarily occupied territories.
To better understand this topic, watch the documentary “Spoiled Childhood,” created by the Ukrainian independent media and video production company Online.UA.
