Prince Harry's unexpected visit to Ukraine — what is known

As journalists managed to find out, on April 10, the Duke of Sussex — Prince Harry — arrived in Lviv as part of an unannounced visit. There, he visited a clinic where wounded Ukrainian soldiers are being treated.

First details of Prince Harry's visit to Ukraine

According to media reports, the Duke of Sussex visited an orthopedic clinic in Lviv, where wounded defenders and civilians are treated and rehabilitated.

It is called the Superhumans Center.

What is also important to understand is that the unannounced visit became known only after the prince had already left Ukraine.

In the photos, you can see that Harry is wearing a jacket with the name of his Foundation, "The Unconquered Games."

He managed to talk to many wounded Ukrainian veterans.

Journalists note that the Duke of Sussex, who served in the British army for 10 years, became the second member of the royal family to visit Ukraine.