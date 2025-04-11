Germany will provide Ukraine with a new aid package — what will it include?

Soon, Ukraine will receive another package of military assistance from Germany, which will include, in particular, four IRIS-T air defense systems, as well as 100,000 shells.

Germany continues to strengthen Ukraine

The new decision of the German authorities was officially announced by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius during a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the Ramstein format.

According to the minister, in addition to the IRIS-T, the package will also include 15 Leopard 1 battle tanks, reconnaissance drones, and an additional 100,000 artillery rounds.

Against this background, Boris Pistorius assessed the possibility of purchasing new IRIS-T systems, as well as the supply of 1,100 additional ground surveillance radars over the coming years.

As previously mentioned, the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the "Ramstein" format is taking place in Brussels on April 11.

This time it is led by Germany and the United Kingdom.

The previous meeting — the first since Donald Trump's return — also took place in Brussels on February 12 and was chaired by the United Kingdom.