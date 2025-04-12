Polish leader Andrzej Duda believes that US President Donald Trump has the best chance to end Russia's war against Ukraine, but any peace must be "just and lasting."
Points of attention
- Duda emphasizes the importance of a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, considering Europe's proximity to Russia's aggression.
- Trump's actions in banning Nord Stream 2 and thwarting Putin's energy ambitions demonstrate his ability to target Russia effectively.
Duda continues to support Trump and his approach
According to the Polish President, the only chance for peace for Ukraine is connected with the head of the White House.
In addition, Duda commented on Trump's negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
He voiced the assumption that the American leader really knows who he is dealing with.
He also recalled that European leaders have still not managed to end the war, so, he said, the only hope left was in Trump.
As Duda noted, the key question is whether Trump will be decisive enough to do so.
