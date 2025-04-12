Recently, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, warned that the Russian occupiers have de facto already launched an offensive on the Sumy and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine. According to Western analysts, this new adventure of dictator Vladimir Putin is doomed to failure.

The Russian army has very little chance of a real breakthrough

According to Western experts, Putin stubbornly ignores the huge number of problems his troops face on the battlefield.

First of all, it is about weak organization and a significant lack of equipment.

Analysts point out that the Russian army has virtually exhausted its reserves of tanks and armored vehicles.

Even in the event of small tactical successes, Russia will not be able to take advantage of them due to limited resources. Share

In addition, the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have learned to deliver precision strikes against concentrations of Russian invaders, which makes it much more difficult for the aggressor country to deploy significant forces on the battlefield.

A statement on this occasion was made by John Hardy, deputy director of the Russia program at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

According to him, currently the Russian army is only demonstrating a surge in the pace of assault.