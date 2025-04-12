Recently, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, warned that the Russian occupiers have de facto already launched an offensive on the Sumy and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine. According to Western analysts, this new adventure of dictator Vladimir Putin is doomed to failure.
Points of attention
- Experts highlight the surge in the pace of assault by the Russian army, emphasizing that it is unable to achieve a quick and significant breakthrough in the ongoing conflict.
- The Foundation for Defense of Democracies' deputy director points out the limitations of the Russian army's operations, showcasing the hurdles faced by Russia in progressing further in the battle.
The Russian army has very little chance of a real breakthrough
According to Western experts, Putin stubbornly ignores the huge number of problems his troops face on the battlefield.
First of all, it is about weak organization and a significant lack of equipment.
Analysts point out that the Russian army has virtually exhausted its reserves of tanks and armored vehicles.
In addition, the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have learned to deliver precision strikes against concentrations of Russian invaders, which makes it much more difficult for the aggressor country to deploy significant forces on the battlefield.
A statement on this occasion was made by John Hardy, deputy director of the Russia program at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.
According to him, currently the Russian army is only demonstrating a surge in the pace of assault.
