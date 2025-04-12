Russia's attack on Kyiv — the State Emergency Service showed the consequences
Russia's attack on Kyiv — the State Emergency Service showed the consequences

Details of Russia's new attack on Kyiv
Читати українською
Source:  State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv

During the night of April 12, Russian invaders launched a new air attack on the Ukrainian capital. Fires broke out in the Svyatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts. According to the latest data, two people were injured.

Points of attention

  • Rescuers have contained the fires in various warehouse buildings and are continuing efforts to control the situation on the industrial enterprise's grounds.
  • As of the morning, the State Emergency Service confirmed that the fire in the Svyatoshynskyi district has been brought under control, and work is ongoing to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

Details of Russia's new attack on Kyiv

As reported by the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, a fire broke out in non-residential premises in the Svyatoshynskyi district, and a private house was on fire in the Darnytskyi district.

Later, it became known about two victims in the Svyatoshyn district.

Photo: facebook.com/DSNSKyiv

The State Emergency Service announced the consequences of the Russian attack in this area of the city.

Photo: facebook.com/DSNSKyiv

According to rescuers, a fire broke out in a one-story warehouse building with an area of 1,500 sq. m at one of the addresses, and the fire was contained at 06:22.

Photo: facebook.com/DSNSKyiv

At another address, a fire broke out in 2 warehouse buildings with an area of 1,000 and 150 sq m with partial destruction, on the territory of an industrial enterprise. Work to contain the fire is ongoing, the report says.

As of 07:00, the fire in the Svyatoshynskyi district was brought under control, the State Emergency Service confirmed.

Photo: facebook.com/DSNSKyiv

The consequences are currently being eliminated.

