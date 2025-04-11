What is happening in the Kursk region — Estonian intelligence data
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

What is happening in the Kursk region — Estonian intelligence data

How is the situation developing in Kurshchyna?
Читати українською
Source:  ERR

As of April 11, 2025, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are still in the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, where fighting with Russian invaders is currently ongoing. Estonian intelligence has reached this conclusion.

Points of attention

  • Estonian intelligence reports highlight Ukrainian Armed Forces' successful strikes on strategic targets in Samara and Saransk regions, disrupting production facilities.
  • Estonian Deputy Head of Intelligence Center, Janek Kesselmann, acknowledges the Ukrainian military's proactive approach in engaging Russian invaders in Kursk and other regions.

How is the situation developing in Kurshchyna?

Estonian intelligence has received information that Ukrainian soldiers still control about 50 square kilometers.

This was announced by Lieutenant Colonel Janek Kesselmann, Deputy Head of the Intelligence Center of the Estonian Armed Forces.

He also confirmed that Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters are increasing their pressure in the north in other places, in particular in the direction of Belgorod.

In this way, Ukraine is trying to tie up the forces of the Russian army, which prevents the Russian Federation from strengthening the main direction of the strike or opening a new direction, Kesselmann emphasized.

According to him, over the past week, the greatest intensity of fighting has been recorded in the Donetsk region.

The Estonian lieutenant colonel draws attention to the fact that the Ukrainian Defense Forces have carried out significant operations to carry out deep strikes.

Thus, the explosives production plant in the Chapayevsk district of the Samara region, as well as the fiber optic production plant in Saransk, came under powerful strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Norway made a loud promise to Ukraine regarding the armament of the AFU
Rustem Umerov
Norway is ready to increase aid to Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Umerov announced a new positive signal from the US
The US is not abandoning Ukraine to its fate
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia has made a new demand to the US regarding sanctions — the States are ignoring it
Moscow demands lifting of sanctions on civil aviation

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?