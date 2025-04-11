As of April 11, 2025, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are still in the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, where fighting with Russian invaders is currently ongoing. Estonian intelligence has reached this conclusion.
Points of attention
- Estonian intelligence reports highlight Ukrainian Armed Forces' successful strikes on strategic targets in Samara and Saransk regions, disrupting production facilities.
- Estonian Deputy Head of Intelligence Center, Janek Kesselmann, acknowledges the Ukrainian military's proactive approach in engaging Russian invaders in Kursk and other regions.
How is the situation developing in Kurshchyna?
Estonian intelligence has received information that Ukrainian soldiers still control about 50 square kilometers.
This was announced by Lieutenant Colonel Janek Kesselmann, Deputy Head of the Intelligence Center of the Estonian Armed Forces.
He also confirmed that Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters are increasing their pressure in the north in other places, in particular in the direction of Belgorod.
According to him, over the past week, the greatest intensity of fighting has been recorded in the Donetsk region.
The Estonian lieutenant colonel draws attention to the fact that the Ukrainian Defense Forces have carried out significant operations to carry out deep strikes.
Thus, the explosives production plant in the Chapayevsk district of the Samara region, as well as the fiber optic production plant in Saransk, came under powerful strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-