As of April 11, 2025, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are still in the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, where fighting with Russian invaders is currently ongoing. Estonian intelligence has reached this conclusion.

How is the situation developing in Kurshchyna?

Estonian intelligence has received information that Ukrainian soldiers still control about 50 square kilometers.

This was announced by Lieutenant Colonel Janek Kesselmann, Deputy Head of the Intelligence Center of the Estonian Armed Forces.

He also confirmed that Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters are increasing their pressure in the north in other places, in particular in the direction of Belgorod.

In this way, Ukraine is trying to tie up the forces of the Russian army, which prevents the Russian Federation from strengthening the main direction of the strike or opening a new direction, Kesselmann emphasized.

According to him, over the past week, the greatest intensity of fighting has been recorded in the Donetsk region.

The Estonian lieutenant colonel draws attention to the fact that the Ukrainian Defense Forces have carried out significant operations to carry out deep strikes.