Russia has made a new demand to the US regarding sanctions — the States are ignoring it
Moscow demands lifting of sanctions on civil aviation
Source:  online.ua

On April 11, it became known that the US President's special representative Steve Witkoff arrived on a visit to Russia, where he met with the Russian dictator's envoy Kirill Dmitriev. Against the backdrop of recent events, the Kremlin demanded that the United States lift sanctions against Russian civil aviation.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a statement on this matter.

A scandalous Russian diplomat decided to consider resuming direct air service between Russia and the United States.

According to the latter, lifting sanctions on Aeroflot would be appropriate within the framework of this process.

Lavrov also confirmed that the Russian authorities had already made such a request to the US a month ago, but Washington has not yet responded.

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that Moscow once again reminded the American delegation of this during negotiations in Istanbul on April 10.

Honestly, I just haven't had a chance to contact them yet. Maybe there have been some developments, but we don't know about them yet. But we will work on it, because this is a return to normality.

Sergey Lavrov

Sergey Lavrov

Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry

On April 11, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov officially confirmed that talks between US President's special representative Steve Witkoff and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would take place soon.

It is not known whether they will discuss lifting sanctions on Russia.

