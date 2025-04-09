Another hot spot. Putin has chosen a new target in Europe
Another hot spot. Putin has chosen a new target in Europe

Source:  Politico

The UK government is sounding the alarm over the sharp escalation of tensions in the Western Balkans, with regional leaders convinced that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will seize the opportunity.

  • British Foreign Secretary David Lemmy cautions against ignoring the problems in the Western Balkans, emphasizing the need for proactive measures to prevent the region from becoming a playground for Russia.
  • The Western Balkans are identified as 'another hot spot' with the risk of ongoing conflicts and unrest if decisive actions are not taken to counter Putin's manipulative tactics.

According to British politicians and officials, the Western Balkans have recently become "another hot spot."

This was publicly warned by British Foreign Secretary David Lemmy.

According to him, despite the fact that Russia continues its war against Ukraine, it also exerts a strong influence on the region.

"You would be foolish to turn your back on the Western Balkans, where there are still problems that need to be solved," the British Foreign Secretary stressed.

More and more European leaders are concerned that Putin will try to exploit ethnic and religious tensions in the Balkans for his own purposes.

There is a high probability that Moscow will try to incite further unrest, strengthening its own interests and creating even more problems at the EU borders.

They must move forward now, otherwise they will continue to be Russia's playground, a British politician has warned the Western Balkans.

