Another hot spot. Putin has chosen a new target in Europe

The UK government is sounding the alarm over the sharp escalation of tensions in the Western Balkans, with regional leaders convinced that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will seize the opportunity.

What to expect from Putin next?

According to British politicians and officials, the Western Balkans have recently become "another hot spot."

This was publicly warned by British Foreign Secretary David Lemmy.

According to him, despite the fact that Russia continues its war against Ukraine, it also exerts a strong influence on the region.

"You would be foolish to turn your back on the Western Balkans, where there are still problems that need to be solved," the British Foreign Secretary stressed.

More and more European leaders are concerned that Putin will try to exploit ethnic and religious tensions in the Balkans for his own purposes.

There is a high probability that Moscow will try to incite further unrest, strengthening its own interests and creating even more problems at the EU borders.