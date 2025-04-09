The Chinese government has for the first time officially commented on information that the Ukrainian Defense Forces captured Chinese citizens who fought as part of the Russian invasion army at the front.

China has not yet admitted its guilt

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the PRC made an official statement on this matter.

This happened after Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky publicly demanded a response from Beijing to what happened.

According to Chinese diplomats, they are currently "checking the situation" with Ukraine.

In addition, the Chinese Foreign Ministry once again urged its citizens to stay away from combat zones and not participate in armed conflicts.

As mentioned earlier, on April 8, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had replenished the exchange fund by capturing two Chinese soldiers who fought on the side of the occupiers in the Donetsk region.

As the president noted, Ukraine has documents proving that these are Chinese citizens.