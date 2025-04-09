The capture of Chinese soldiers — how Beijing reacted
Category
World
Publication date

The capture of Chinese soldiers — how Beijing reacted

China has not yet admitted its guilt
Читати українською
Source:  Sky News

The Chinese government has for the first time officially commented on information that the Ukrainian Defense Forces captured Chinese citizens who fought as part of the Russian invasion army at the front.

Points of attention

  • China has not yet admitted guilt, stating that they are 'checking the situation' with Ukraine and investigating the matter.
  • Efforts are underway to gather information and clarify the presence of Chinese citizens in the occupier's units, as confirmed by Ukrainian intelligence and relevant military units.

China has not yet admitted its guilt

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the PRC made an official statement on this matter.

This happened after Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky publicly demanded a response from Beijing to what happened.

According to Chinese diplomats, they are currently "checking the situation" with Ukraine.

In addition, the Chinese Foreign Ministry once again urged its citizens to stay away from combat zones and not participate in armed conflicts.

As mentioned earlier, on April 8, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had replenished the exchange fund by capturing two Chinese soldiers who fought on the side of the occupiers in the Donetsk region.

As the president noted, Ukraine has documents proving that these are Chinese citizens.

We have information that there are significantly more than two such Chinese citizens in the occupier's units. We are currently clarifying all the facts. Intelligence, the SBU, and the relevant units of the Armed Forces are working.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: The Air Force of the AFU destroyed a Russian army command post
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
What is known about the new attack by the Ukrainian Air Force?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Congresswoman Spartz cynically called Zelenskyy an "moron and crook"
Spartz made a new scandalous statement
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Syrsky announced the start of Russia's offensive on Sumy and Kharkiv regions
The new offensive of the Russian army has already begun

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?