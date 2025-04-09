Syrsky announced the start of Russia's offensive on Sumy and Kharkiv regions
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Syrsky announced the start of Russia's offensive on Sumy and Kharkiv regions

The new offensive of the Russian army has already begun
Читати українською
Source:  LB.ua

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky officially confirmed that the Russian invaders have actually already launched an offensive on the Sumy and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Continuous updates and advancements in electronic warfare tools and countermeasures highlighted by Ukrainian military leadership.
  • Need to maintain technological advantage to effectively combat evolving threats emphasized by Syrsky.

The new offensive of the Russian army has already begun

Journalists asked Syrsky to comment on the words of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky that Russia is preparing for a new offensive on the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

I can say that the President is absolutely right, and this offensive has actually already begun. Because for several days, almost a week, we have been observing an almost doubling of the enemy's offensive actions in all main directions.

Oleksandr Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Commander-in-Chief said that he and the commanders of unmanned units, unmanned brigades, and regiments recently summed up what was happening at the front.

In addition, intelligence shares what is emerging in the field of unmanned systems: what are the latest types of UAVs, the latest electronic warfare tools and means of combating them.

This process is so fast that something changes practically every month: more powerful systems appear, the range of applications, for example, of electronic warfare means, their order of operation increases. This is such a technological industry, and we need to keep our advantage here, — added Syrsky.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
When will Ukraine receive new F-16s — the response of the Prime Minister of Belgium
Belgium will keep its promise to provide Ukraine with F-16s
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: The Air Force of the AFU destroyed a Russian army command post
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
What is known about the new attack by the Ukrainian Air Force?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Congresswoman Spartz cynically called Zelenskyy an "moron and crook"
Spartz made a new scandalous statement

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?