Syrsky announced the start of Russia's offensive on Sumy and Kharkiv regions

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky officially confirmed that the Russian invaders have actually already launched an offensive on the Sumy and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine.

The new offensive of the Russian army has already begun

Journalists asked Syrsky to comment on the words of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky that Russia is preparing for a new offensive on the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

I can say that the President is absolutely right, and this offensive has actually already begun. Because for several days, almost a week, we have been observing an almost doubling of the enemy's offensive actions in all main directions. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Commander-in-Chief said that he and the commanders of unmanned units, unmanned brigades, and regiments recently summed up what was happening at the front.

In addition, intelligence shares what is emerging in the field of unmanned systems: what are the latest types of UAVs, the latest electronic warfare tools and means of combating them.