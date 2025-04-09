Syrsky announced the start of Russia's offensive on Sumy and Kharkiv regions

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky officially confirmed that the Russian invaders have actually already launched an offensive on the Sumy and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine.
- Continuous updates and advancements in electronic warfare tools and countermeasures highlighted by Ukrainian military leadership.
- Need to maintain technological advantage to effectively combat evolving threats emphasized by Syrsky.
The new offensive of the Russian army has already begun
Journalists asked Syrsky to comment on the words of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky that Russia is preparing for a new offensive on the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.
The Commander-in-Chief said that he and the commanders of unmanned units, unmanned brigades, and regiments recently summed up what was happening at the front.
In addition, intelligence shares what is emerging in the field of unmanned systems: what are the latest types of UAVs, the latest electronic warfare tools and means of combating them.
