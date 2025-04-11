Umerov announced a new positive signal from the US
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Umerov announced a new positive signal from the US

The US is not abandoning Ukraine to its fate
Читати українською

According to the Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, the online participation of Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth in the Ramstein format meeting in Brussels indicates that the United States will continue to provide security assistance to Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Washington's attention may be directed towards the Asia-Pacific region, but the US remains a key partner for Ukraine and Europe, maintaining its support and involvement in peace initiatives.
  • The collaboration between the US and Ukraine showcases a strong alliance and partnership, with both countries working together towards peace and security initiatives.

The US is not abandoning Ukraine to its fate

Umerov drew the attention of all Ukrainians to the fact that the head of the US Department of Defense joined the meeting of the Contact Group in the "Ramstein" format.

De facto, this means that the United States remains a powerful ally of Ukraine in its war against the aggressor country of Russia.

Our colleague from the US also participated in the work of the Contact Group, which means that the US continues to provide security assistance and stands by us... The US is a major partner for both Ukraine and continental Europe, or Europe as a whole.

Rustem Umerov

Rustem Umerov

Minister of Defense of Ukraine

According to Umerov, after Donald Trump returned to the White House, Washington told Kyiv that in addition to Europe, in addition to Ukraine, their attention would be focused on the Asia-Pacific region or the Pacific Ocean.

Despite this, the United States continues to provide security assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces and has taken the lead in the peace initiative on which they are focused.

Ukraine supported President Trump's peace initiative and participated in several events, where the American team received 100% support from the Ukrainian team, the Ukrainian Defense Minister added.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Another hot spot. Putin has chosen a new target in Europe
What to expect from Putin next?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Norway made a loud promise to Ukraine regarding the armament of the AFU
Rustem Umerov
Norway is ready to increase aid to Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine will receive 21 billion euros in military support from the Ramstein participating countries
Ramstein

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?