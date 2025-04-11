Umerov announced a new positive signal from the US

According to the Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, the online participation of Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth in the Ramstein format meeting in Brussels indicates that the United States will continue to provide security assistance to Ukraine.

The US is not abandoning Ukraine to its fate

Umerov drew the attention of all Ukrainians to the fact that the head of the US Department of Defense joined the meeting of the Contact Group in the "Ramstein" format.

De facto, this means that the United States remains a powerful ally of Ukraine in its war against the aggressor country of Russia.

Our colleague from the US also participated in the work of the Contact Group, which means that the US continues to provide security assistance and stands by us... The US is a major partner for both Ukraine and continental Europe, or Europe as a whole. Rustem Umerov Minister of Defense of Ukraine

According to Umerov, after Donald Trump returned to the White House, Washington told Kyiv that in addition to Europe, in addition to Ukraine, their attention would be focused on the Asia-Pacific region or the Pacific Ocean.

Despite this, the United States continues to provide security assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces and has taken the lead in the peace initiative on which they are focused.