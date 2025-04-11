Umerov announced a new positive signal from the US

According to the Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, the online participation of Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth in the Ramstein format meeting in Brussels indicates that the United States will continue to provide security assistance to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Washington's attention may be directed towards the Asia-Pacific region, but the US remains a key partner for Ukraine and Europe, maintaining its support and involvement in peace initiatives.
- The collaboration between the US and Ukraine showcases a strong alliance and partnership, with both countries working together towards peace and security initiatives.
The US is not abandoning Ukraine to its fate
Umerov drew the attention of all Ukrainians to the fact that the head of the US Department of Defense joined the meeting of the Contact Group in the "Ramstein" format.
De facto, this means that the United States remains a powerful ally of Ukraine in its war against the aggressor country of Russia.
According to Umerov, after Donald Trump returned to the White House, Washington told Kyiv that in addition to Europe, in addition to Ukraine, their attention would be focused on the Asia-Pacific region or the Pacific Ocean.
Despite this, the United States continues to provide security assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces and has taken the lead in the peace initiative on which they are focused.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-