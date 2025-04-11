Ukraine will receive 21 billion euros in military support from the Ramstein participating countries
Ramstein
Source:  Ukrinform

The participating countries of the Contact Group on Defense Issues for Ukraine, which met on April 11 in Brussels, pledged to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth 21 billion euros.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine is set to receive 21 billion euros in military assistance from the Ramstein participating countries, with the United Kingdom leading with a record 4.5 billion pounds in defense support.
  • The support package includes radar systems, anti-tank mines, and thousands of drones to aid Ukrainian fighters on the front lines in their conflict against Putin's forces.
  • The commitment of 21 billion euros marks a significant increase in funding for Ukraine and underscores the international community's support for the country's defense needs.

Ramstein results: Ukraine will receive 21 billion euros

This was stated by the UK Defense Minister John Healy during a press conference following the work of the Contact Group.

The new commitments announced today at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group amount to €21 billion. This is a record increase in funding for Ukraine. And we are also supporting the frontline soldiers.

John Healy

John Healy

British Minister of Defense

"The UK will spend £4.5 billion on military support for Ukraine this year, the highest ever. Today I am announcing £350 million (over €400 million) to ensure that this support reaches Ukrainian fighters on the frontline. This package includes radar systems, anti-tank mines and hundreds and thousands of new drones," he said.

Healy also added that 150 million pounds sterling (over 170 million euros) will be allocated for the repair and maintenance of military equipment.

This is part of a new effort to repair 3,000 Ukrainian vehicles that could be returned to the fight against Putin in the coming months.

The Ramstein Meeting is the name of the regular meetings of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine, which brings together dozens of countries around the world. The first such meeting took place in 2022 at the American Ramstein Air Base in Germany, hence the name.

