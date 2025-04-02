Aid to Ukraine. Britain announced new meetings in the "Coalition of the Willing" and "Ramstein" formats

Britain announced a new meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" on Ukraine and the Ramstein meeting.
Points of attention
- The “Coalition of the Willing” and “Ramstein” meetings signify strong international backing for Ukraine during challenging times.
- Coordinated efforts between the defense ministers of Great Britain and France are focused on bolstering regional security in the face of escalating tensions.
- The upcoming meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense Issues highlights the partnership between the UK and Germany in addressing security concerns.
“Coalition of the Willing” and “Ramstein”: when will new meetings take place?
This was reported by the British delegation to NATO in X (Twitter).
Britain has not yet disclosed other details of the meeting.
On 10 April, Defence Secretary @JohnHealey_MP 🇬🇧 and Minister of the Armed Forces @SebLecornu 🇫🇷 will host a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing at #NATO HQ in Brussels— UK Joint Delegation to NATO (@UKNATO) April 2, 2025
Media should accredit via NATO by 1300 CEST 3 April 👇
🔗 https://t.co/oqJha1TVfL
The UK delegation to NATO also announced on Twitter the date of the Ramstein format meeting.
The Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting will be hosted by Britain and Germany. It will take place on April 11 at NATO headquarters in Brussels.
The "Coalition of the Willing" summits were held in London and Paris. The last summit was held on March 27, convened by French President Emmanuel Macron. The summit brought together representatives from more than 20 countries, including the EU, Britain, Canada, Norway, and Turkey. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also participated.
