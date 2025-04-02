Aid to Ukraine. Britain announced new meetings in the "Coalition of the Willing" and "Ramstein" formats
Aid to Ukraine. Britain announced new meetings in the "Coalition of the Willing" and "Ramstein" formats

Britain announced a new meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" on Ukraine and the Ramstein meeting.

  • The “Coalition of the Willing” and “Ramstein” meetings signify strong international backing for Ukraine during challenging times.
  • Coordinated efforts between the defense ministers of Great Britain and France are focused on bolstering regional security in the face of escalating tensions.
  • The upcoming meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense Issues highlights the partnership between the UK and Germany in addressing security concerns.

“Coalition of the Willing” and “Ramstein”: when will new meetings take place?

This was reported by the British delegation to NATO in X (Twitter).

On April 10, UK Defense Secretary John Healy and French Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu will host a "coalition of the willing" meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Britain has not yet disclosed other details of the meeting.

The UK delegation to NATO also announced on Twitter the date of the Ramstein format meeting.

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting will be hosted by Britain and Germany. It will take place on April 11 at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

The "Coalition of the Willing" summits were held in London and Paris. The last summit was held on March 27, convened by French President Emmanuel Macron. The summit brought together representatives from more than 20 countries, including the EU, Britain, Canada, Norway, and Turkey. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also participated.

Following the summit, Macron said that in three weeks the partners would present a plan to monitor the ceasefire in Ukraine. He also proposed sending a "deterrence force" to Ukraine after the war ends.

