Допомога Україні. Британія анонсувала нові зустрічі у форматах "Коаліції охочих" і "Рамштайн"

On 10 April, Defence Secretary @JohnHealey_MP 🇬🇧 and Minister of the Armed Forces @SebLecornu 🇫🇷 will host a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing at #NATO HQ in Brussels



Media should accredit via NATO by 1300 CEST 3 April 👇



🔗 https://t.co/oqJha1TVfL