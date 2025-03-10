"Coalition of the willing". Starmer to hold meeting of world leaders in support of Ukraine

Starmer will gather world leaders to support Ukraine

The meeting is expected to be a follow-up to a summit in London this month, at which the British leader announced the creation of a “coalition of the willing” in support of Kyiv.

This was announced by the spokesman for the British Prime Minister, Dave Pares.

You can expect the Prime Minister to hold a second meeting of the leaders of the “coalition of the willing”, which will be a follow-up to his summit at Lancaster House.

According to Bloomberg, the meeting will be attended by leaders of NATO and Commonwealth countries that are ready to provide military forces for the "coalition of the willing." It is not specified which countries these are.

"We are focused on supporting Ukraine, ensuring a sovereign and secure Ukraine, and working on proposals for a lasting and lasting peace," Pares said.

Recall that after the summit of European leaders in London on Ukraine on March 2, Keir Starmer said that the United Kingdom is ready to support the initiative of a "coalition of the willing" to ensure the implementation of any peace agreement in Ukraine "with soldiers on the ground and planes in the air," and that Europe "must take on a heavy burden," but this requires the support of the United States.