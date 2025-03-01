Zelenskyy met with Starmer in London — what was agreed upon

Britain continues to support Ukraine. The country will cooperate as long as necessary. This was stated by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Points of attention
- Britain reaffirms its support for Ukraine and pledges to cooperate for as long as necessary.
- The meeting aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom.
- Keir Starmer confirmed full support for Ukraine, while Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for the ongoing assistance.
Zelenskyy met with Starmer
On March 1, Starmer met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. During the meeting, he confirmed to Zelensky that he had "full support in the UK."
In return, the head of Ukraine expressed gratitude to Britain and noted that Kyiv is counting on their support.
The President also expressed his satisfaction that King Charles III of Britain agreed to the meeting.
It should be noted that Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in London on March 1 for a defense summit of European leaders, convened by Keir Starmer.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-