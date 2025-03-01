Zelenskyy met with Starmer in London — what was agreed upon

Britain continues to support Ukraine. The country will cooperate as long as necessary. This was stated by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Zelenskyy met with Starmer

On March 1, Starmer met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. During the meeting, he confirmed to Zelensky that he had "full support in the UK."

We will be with Ukraine as long as it may be necessary. Keir Starmer Prime Minister of Britain

In return, the head of Ukraine expressed gratitude to Britain and noted that Kyiv is counting on their support.

Indeed, I have seen many people and I want to thank you, the people of the United Kingdom, for such great support since the beginning of this war, thank you, your team.

The President also expressed his satisfaction that King Charles III of Britain agreed to the meeting.

I am very happy that His Majesty the King accepted my meeting tomorrow, and I am grateful that you organized such a great summit for tomorrow. And we in Ukraine are very happy to have such strategic partners that we signed a historic document with you. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

It should be noted that Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in London on March 1 for a defense summit of European leaders, convened by Keir Starmer.