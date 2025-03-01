On the afternoon of March 1, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky arrived on an official visit to the United Kingdom. He left for London immediately after completing negotiations with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

Zelenskyy's visit to Britain — what is known

British journalists have released video confirmation that a plane carrying a Ukrainian delegation, believed to be carrying Volodymyr Zelensky, has landed at the airport.

According to the latest data, the Ukrainian leader will participate in a major summit in London on the security of Ukraine and Europe, organized by the Prime Minister of Britain, Keir Starmer.

What is important to understand is that after the argument in the Oval Office, the British leader had a phone conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky and confirmed what awaited him at the summit in London.