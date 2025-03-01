Zelensky is already in Britain. What is known about the president's plans?
Zelensky is already in Britain. What is known about the president's plans?

Zelenskyy's visit to Britain - what is known
Source:  Sky News

On the afternoon of March 1, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky arrived on an official visit to the United Kingdom. He left for London immediately after completing negotiations with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

  • The British leader had a phone call with both President Trump and President Zelensky to discuss the upcoming summit and express continued solidarity with Ukraine.
  Stay updated on the unfolding events surrounding President Zelensky's visit to Britain and the efforts towards promoting Ukraine's security and stability.

Zelenskyy's visit to Britain — what is known

British journalists have released video confirmation that a plane carrying a Ukrainian delegation, believed to be carrying Volodymyr Zelensky, has landed at the airport.

According to the latest data, the Ukrainian leader will participate in a major summit in London on the security of Ukraine and Europe, organized by the Prime Minister of Britain, Keir Starmer.

What is important to understand is that after the argument in the Oval Office, the British leader had a phone conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky and confirmed what awaited him at the summit in London.

The Prime Minister has spoken to both President Trump and President Zelensky. He remains steadfast in his support for Ukraine and is doing everything he can to find a path to a lasting peace based on Ukraine's sovereignty and security. The Prime Minister looks forward to hosting international leaders on Sunday, including President Zelensky," Starmer's spokesman said.

