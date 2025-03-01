A video recorded by American veteran Max has gone viral on social media: the man reacted to the argument in the White House between US President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. The veteran does not hide that he is shocked by the attitude of the American authorities towards Ukraine and its leader.
- Max criticizes US President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance for their actions in the Oval Office, stating that they have disgraced America's honor.
- The incident highlights the global resonance of the conflict and the strong emotions it evokes among individuals like veteran Max, shedding light on the complexities of international relations.
The veteran could not hold back his emotions after the events in the Oval Office
According to Max, in the current situation, he supports exclusively Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.
Moreover, the man believes that Donald Trump and J.D. Vance have disgraced the honor of America with their behavior.
It is worth noting that this video collected 10 million views and 1 million likes in a matter of hours.
The absolute majority of Internet users supported this position and that of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.
