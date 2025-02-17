Starmer announced his readiness to deploy British troops in Ukraine — for what exactly
Starmer announced his readiness to deploy British troops in Ukraine — for what exactly

Starmer
Читати українською
Source:  The Telegraph

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that he is ready and willing to deploy British troops in Ukraine, which could be used to enforce any peace deal with Russia.

  • British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is prepared to deploy British troops in Ukraine to enforce peace deals with Russia.
  • Deployment of British peacekeepers in Ukraine could offer security guarantees in the face of potential threats.
  • Starmer emphasizes the responsibility and cautious approach to potentially deploying UK servicemen in a volatile region.

Britain ready to deploy peacekeepers in Ukraine — Starmer

The British Prime Minister noted that he did not make such a decision lightly, as it could be a potential "danger" to United Kingdom servicemen.

According to him, this, in particular, means "the readiness and desire to contribute to ensuring Ukraine's security guarantees by deploying our own troops on the ground, if necessary."

I do not say this lightly. I feel very deeply the responsibility that comes with the potential threat to British servicemen and women.

Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer

Prime Minister of Britain

The British publication notes that this is "the first time he has directly stated that he is considering the possibility of deploying British peacekeepers in Ukraine."

Ukraine
Ukraine
Politics
