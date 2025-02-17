Starmer announced his readiness to deploy British troops in Ukraine — for what exactly

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that he is ready and willing to deploy British troops in Ukraine, which could be used to enforce any peace deal with Russia.
Britain ready to deploy peacekeepers in Ukraine — Starmer
The British Prime Minister noted that he did not make such a decision lightly, as it could be a potential "danger" to United Kingdom servicemen.
According to him, this, in particular, means "the readiness and desire to contribute to ensuring Ukraine's security guarantees by deploying our own troops on the ground, if necessary."
The British publication notes that this is "the first time he has directly stated that he is considering the possibility of deploying British peacekeepers in Ukraine."
