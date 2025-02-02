According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, the deployment of a peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine to protect against the aggression of the criminal army of the Russian Federation as an initiative is taking on an increasingly concrete form, but it will not be able to become the only factor that can deter the aggressor country.

How does Zelensky feel about the format of the peacekeeping mission in Ukraine?

The President emphasized that he raised the issue of deploying peacekeepers to Ukraine during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and current White House President Donald Trump.

"I said in the presence of two leaders that we are interested in this as part of a security guarantee, but not as the only security guarantee. This is not enough," Zelenskyy notes. Share

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

According to him, many questions remain open, in particular, regarding the command and control structure, the number of foreign military contingents and their positions.

Imagine, there is a contingent. The question is, who is in charge? What will they do in the event of Russian strikes? Missiles, landing, attack from the sea, crossing the land border line, offensive. What will they do? What are their powers? — explains the head of state. Share

Zelensky stressed that he is in the process of discussing this issue with both Macron and other world leaders.

Who does Zelensky see as participants in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia?

According to the president, the negotiations on ending the criminal war against Ukraine unleashed by Russia should include not only the Ukrainian side, the Russians and the United States, but also representatives of the European Union.

Zelensky noted that during his first telephone conversation with Trump, he agreed with him that if he wins the US presidential election, the leaders will meet to discuss the steps necessary to end the war.

"I believe that, first of all, we will have a meeting with him, and this is important. And this, by the way, is what everyone in Europe wants," Zelenskyy emphasized. Share

He emphasized that after talking with Trump, we can move on to creating some format for negotiations with Russia.

And I would like to see the United States of America, Ukraine and the Russians at the negotiating table... And, frankly, the voice of the European Union should also be there. I think it would be fair, effective. But what will it turn out like? I don't know," the president admitted. Share

At the same time, the head of state emphasized that Ukraine's accession to NATO is the most powerful guarantee of Ukraine's security.

"I really believe that these are the cheapest security guarantees that Ukraine can receive, the cheapest for everyone," Zelensky emphasized. Share

In addition, the president noted that Ukraine's 800,000-strong army would be a bonus for the Alliance, especially if Trump tries to bring home American troops stationed abroad.

Also, other proposals for security guarantees should be supported by sufficient weapons from the United States and Europe, as well as support for Kyiv in developing its own defense industry, the president noted.

Zelensky also warned against excluding Ukraine from negotiations between the US and Russia.

They may have their own relationships, but talking about Ukraine without us is dangerous for everyone, the president warned. Share

He said his team is in contact with the Trump administration, but these discussions are at a "general level," and he believes that in-person meetings will take place in the near future to work out more detailed agreements.