According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, the deployment of a peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine to protect against the aggression of the criminal army of the Russian Federation as an initiative is taking on an increasingly concrete form, but it will not be able to become the only factor that can deter the aggressor country.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of deploying a peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine as part of security guarantees but not as the sole deterrent against aggression.
- The format of the peacekeeping mission raises questions regarding leadership structure, powers of participants, and response to Russian attacks.
- Zelenskyy advocates for the inclusion of US, EU, and Russian representatives in negotiations to end the war, with Ukraine's NATO membership seen as a crucial security guarantee.
- Ukraine's support from the US and Europe in terms of weapons and defense industry development is essential for ensuring security in the region.
- Zelenskyy warns against excluding Ukraine from talks between the US and Russia, underlining the necessity of personal meetings to agree on further actions and detailed agreements.
How does Zelensky feel about the format of the peacekeeping mission in Ukraine?
The President emphasized that he raised the issue of deploying peacekeepers to Ukraine during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and current White House President Donald Trump.
According to him, many questions remain open, in particular, regarding the command and control structure, the number of foreign military contingents and their positions.
Zelensky stressed that he is in the process of discussing this issue with both Macron and other world leaders.
Who does Zelensky see as participants in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia?
According to the president, the negotiations on ending the criminal war against Ukraine unleashed by Russia should include not only the Ukrainian side, the Russians and the United States, but also representatives of the European Union.
Zelensky noted that during his first telephone conversation with Trump, he agreed with him that if he wins the US presidential election, the leaders will meet to discuss the steps necessary to end the war.
He emphasized that after talking with Trump, we can move on to creating some format for negotiations with Russia.
At the same time, the head of state emphasized that Ukraine's accession to NATO is the most powerful guarantee of Ukraine's security.
In addition, the president noted that Ukraine's 800,000-strong army would be a bonus for the Alliance, especially if Trump tries to bring home American troops stationed abroad.
Also, other proposals for security guarantees should be supported by sufficient weapons from the United States and Europe, as well as support for Kyiv in developing its own defense industry, the president noted.
Zelensky also warned against excluding Ukraine from negotiations between the US and Russia.
He said his team is in contact with the Trump administration, but these discussions are at a "general level," and he believes that in-person meetings will take place in the near future to work out more detailed agreements.
