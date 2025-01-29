On Heroes' Remembrance Day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky honored the memory of those who restrained the Bolshevik offensive on Kyiv on January 29, 1918.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy's commemoration of the Heroes of Krut on Heroes' Remembrance Day highlights the heroism and self-sacrifice of the Ukrainian people in their fight for independence.
- The Battle of Kruty in 1918 symbolizes the importance of being prepared to defend the state from external threats and serves as a reminder of the value of freedom and statehood.
- The Battle of Kruty played a significant role in delaying the Bolshevik advance, allowing the signing of the Brest Peace Treaty and recognition of the independent Ukrainian People's Republic.
- The bravery and sacrifice of the defenders of Krut in 1918 continue to inspire Ukrainians in the face of ongoing challenges, including the recent confrontation with Russian troops in the Kruty region.
- Honoring the memory of the Heroes of Kruty is crucial to preserving Ukraine's national memory and recognizing the essential role of the army in maintaining statehood and independence.
Zelenskyy honored the memory of the Heroes of Krut
The President announced this on Telegram.
He also remembered the heroes who defended Ukraine from Russian aggression — Mark Paslavsky, Oleksandr Klitynsky, Dmytro Kotsiubayl, Andriy Pilshchikov, Pavlo Petrichenko — and noted that they all fought for the independence of their country.
Our state is fighting for its future, which will certainly be peaceful and safe for all our people.
The commemoration ceremony took place near the memorial cross to the Heroes of Krut at Askold's Grave in Kyiv.
January 29 — Krut Heroes Remembrance Day: facts and history
On January 29, on the 107th Day of Remembrance of the Heroes of Krut, a ceremony honoring all the defenders of Krut and Ukraine in 1918 will be held.
For a long time, the battle of Kruty was shrouded in a number of myths. The most common was the myth that Muravyov's army was opposed by 300 poorly trained students and gymnasium students. In fact, more than 500 soldiers and 20 foremen participated in the battle of Kruty. They were armed with rifles, 16 machine guns, supported by a homemade armored train — a 76-millimeter gun mounted on a railway platform.
Most of the Krutyantsev soldiers were graduates of higher military educational institutions and had sufficient training to participate in battle under the command of experienced officers.
What has rarely been mentioned before about the Battle of Kruty is its geopolitical context and significance. The battle of Ukrainian soldiers against the Bolshevik army near the railway station in the Chernihiv region delayed the enemy for four days. Thus, the volunteers held the capital for the time necessary for the signing of the Brest Peace Treaty with the countries of the Quadruple Alliance. This meant the recognition of the independent Ukrainian People's Republic as a subject of international relations.
However, Muravyov's troops managed to take control of Kyiv. The terror organized by the Bolsheviks in the city is another infamous "calling card" that has become a sign of the Russian army, which after more than a hundred years has again come to Ukraine and is committing terror against the local population in the occupied territories, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.
However, this was not the only thing that happened more than a hundred years later. At the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in the Kruty region, a battle between Ukrainian and Russian troops occurred again, lasting from February 28 to March 3, 2022. According to residents of the Kruty community, the Russians lost about 200 soldiers in that confrontation.
