On Heroes' Remembrance Day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky honored the memory of those who restrained the Bolshevik offensive on Kyiv on January 29, 1918.

The President announced this on Telegram.

He honored the memory of the Heroes of Krut — the young men who held back the Bolshevik attack on Kyiv over 100 years ago. A feat that each of us should remember, understanding the price of our freedom. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

He also remembered the heroes who defended Ukraine from Russian aggression — Mark Paslavsky, Oleksandr Klitynsky, Dmytro Kotsiubayl, Andriy Pilshchikov, Pavlo Petrichenko — and noted that they all fought for the independence of their country.

Our state is fighting for its future, which will certainly be peaceful and safe for all our people.

The commemoration ceremony took place near the memorial cross to the Heroes of Krut at Askold's Grave in Kyiv.

January 29 — Krut Heroes Remembrance Day: facts and history

On January 29, on the 107th Day of Remembrance of the Heroes of Krut, a ceremony honoring all the defenders of Krut and Ukraine in 1918 will be held.

For a long time, the battle of Kruty was shrouded in a number of myths. The most common was the myth that Muravyov's army was opposed by 300 poorly trained students and gymnasium students. In fact, more than 500 soldiers and 20 foremen participated in the battle of Kruty. They were armed with rifles, 16 machine guns, supported by a homemade armored train — a 76-millimeter gun mounted on a railway platform.

Most of the Krutyantsev soldiers were graduates of higher military educational institutions and had sufficient training to participate in battle under the command of experienced officers.

According to various estimates, 70–100 defenders died near Kruty, including 27 soldiers of the Student Platoon, who were captured and killed. In contrast, at least 300 soldiers died on the Bolshevik side. Share

What has rarely been mentioned before about the Battle of Kruty is its geopolitical context and significance. The battle of Ukrainian soldiers against the Bolshevik army near the railway station in the Chernihiv region delayed the enemy for four days. Thus, the volunteers held the capital for the time necessary for the signing of the Brest Peace Treaty with the countries of the Quadruple Alliance. This meant the recognition of the independent Ukrainian People's Republic as a subject of international relations.

However, Muravyov's troops managed to take control of Kyiv. The terror organized by the Bolsheviks in the city is another infamous "calling card" that has become a sign of the Russian army, which after more than a hundred years has again come to Ukraine and is committing terror against the local population in the occupied territories, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

However, this was not the only thing that happened more than a hundred years later. At the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in the Kruty region, a battle between Ukrainian and Russian troops occurred again, lasting from February 28 to March 3, 2022. According to residents of the Kruty community, the Russians lost about 200 soldiers in that confrontation.