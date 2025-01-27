The crime must never be repeated — Zelensky on Holocaust Remembrance Day

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed on International Holocaust Remembrance Day that the crime should never be repeated, but gradually, unfortunately, the memory of the Holocaust is weakening. And the evil that tries to destroy the lives of entire peoples still remains in the world.

The world commemorates Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Holocaust Remembrance Day, emphasizes that it was a deliberate attempt by the Nazis to wipe out an entire nation — to kill all its people, to destroy everything that reminded them of Jews. Six million victims.

We must all fight for life and not forget that indifference is a fertilizer for evil. We must overcome the hatred that breeds bullying and murder. We must not allow forgetfulness. And it is everyone's mission to do everything to prevent evil from winning. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that on the eve of this day, together with rabbis, representatives of the diplomatic corps and the team of our state, we honored the memory of men and women, adults and children - millions killed during the Holocaust.

The Holocaust: What is known

International Holocaust Remembrance Day, January 27, was established by the United Nations to ensure that the world never forgets the atrocities committed by the Nazis. This day commemorates the approximately 11 million innocent victims of the genocide.

The Holocaust is the genocide of social groups that the Nazis considered unworthy of life — primarily Jews. About 6 million of them were killed during the genocide, which is about a third of the world's Jewish population.

Also, during the years of the Third Reich's existence, about 3 million Slavs were killed - both Soviet prisoners of war and civilians; about 2 million Poles (intelligentsia and resistance activists); about 250 thousand people with disabilities and mental disorders; about 400 thousand Roma.