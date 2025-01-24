The introduction of peacekeepers into Ukraine. The EU has put forward a demand from the US

European leaders are demanding that US President Donald Trump's team commit its troops to a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

The European Union does not agree to Trump's demands

As journalists managed to find out, the partners generally agree with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the latter, the States will need to contribute troops to any future peacekeeping force in the country to make such efforts credible.

Allies of official Kyiv insist that the US support this idea, despite the fact that Trump does not want to do so yet.

But they noted that it was too early to discuss in detail what a future peacekeeping force in Ukraine would look like. The latest efforts show that Europeans are trying to shape the vision of the new administration as Trump prepares to engage with Russian dictator Putin. Share

EU fears split if Trump refuses

European leaders believe that if they are forced to send troops to Ukraine without the US, it could undermine confidence in the guarantees and create a split in NATO.

The EU is convinced that this will be the beginning of the end of transatlantic cooperation within the Alliance, a senior European official said.

Trump's skepticism about supporting Ukraine may have softened. According to a senior Western diplomat who has spoken to the US president's team on the issue, his team has demonstrated a willingness to focus on providing security guarantees to Ukraine that they privately recognize as inevitable. Share

According to media reports, in exchange for these commitments, Trump may expect Europe to shoulder a greater share of the burden of enforcing any potential deal.