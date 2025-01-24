The introduction of peacekeepers into Ukraine. The EU has put forward a demand from the US

European leaders are demanding that US President Donald Trump's team commit its troops to a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The US refusal could lead to a split in NATO and threaten transatlantic cooperation.
- Softening Trump's skepticism could open the door to a peace deal where each side makes certain commitments.
The European Union does not agree to Trump's demands
As journalists managed to find out, the partners generally agree with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.
According to the latter, the States will need to contribute troops to any future peacekeeping force in the country to make such efforts credible.
Allies of official Kyiv insist that the US support this idea, despite the fact that Trump does not want to do so yet.
EU fears split if Trump refuses
European leaders believe that if they are forced to send troops to Ukraine without the US, it could undermine confidence in the guarantees and create a split in NATO.
The EU is convinced that this will be the beginning of the end of transatlantic cooperation within the Alliance, a senior European official said.
According to media reports, in exchange for these commitments, Trump may expect Europe to shoulder a greater share of the burden of enforcing any potential deal.
