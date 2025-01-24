"Zelenskyy is no angel". Trump cynically rebuked the Ukrainian president

New US President Donald Trump began to baselessly claim that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky could have somehow prevented Russia from starting a full-scale war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Trump cynically rebuked Zelensky for not reaching an agreement with Putin to end the war.
- What is important to understand is that Putin always demanded Ukraine's surrender, so Zelensky could not make any agreements with him.
- Trump threatens to impose high taxes and sanctions on Russia if the dictator does not stop the war.
Trump again blames the victim, not the aggressor
Against this background, the American leader drew attention to the fact that Ukraine has to fight with a much larger and more powerful entity — the aggressor country Russia.
However, Donald Trump did not explain what kind of agreement he was talking about.
As you know, it was virtually impossible to reach an agreement with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin after his invasion on February 24, 2022.
The main reason was that he demanded the surrender of Ukraine.
Interestingly, the new US president did not comment on this point in any way.
Trump urges Putin to make a "deal" to end the war
A new loud statement by the US president was made public on January 22 — in fact, it was an ultimatum.
Donald Trump assured that he "does not want to harm Russia," "loves the Russian people and has always had a very good relationship with Putin."
According to the American leader, if an "agreement" to end the war is not reached "in the near future," he will have "no choice but to impose high taxes, tariffs and sanctions on everything Russia sells to the United States and other affected countries."
