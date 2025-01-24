On the night of January 23, a massive drone attack began on the aggressor country Russia. In particular, the capital Moscow, occupied Crimea, and many other regions were under attack.

Drone attack on Moscow — first details

In the wake of the attack, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin began claiming that the air defense forces of the Ministry of Defense (Russian Federation — ed.) in the Kolomna city district and the Ramensky city district (Moscow — ed.) had repelled an attack by drones flying towards the Russian capital.

According to him, two drones were allegedly shot down in the Podolsk city district (Moscow — ed.).

Later, it also became known about the suspension of operations at Moscow's Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports.

After that, the mayor of Moscow announced the alleged downing of drones in the Troitsky Administrative District of Moscow and the Shchelkovo Urban District.

It also became known about the suspension of operations at Vnukovo Airport.

“Cotton” in Russia on January 24 — what is known

Eyewitnesses are posting videos online of a large-scale fire in Ryazan — likely at a local oil refinery — the Ryazan Oil Refining Company.

In addition, the Novo-Ryazansk CHP was hit. The footage shows two fires close to each other.

In early January, a Moscow court ordered Yandex to hide maps and photos of the enterprise due to the threat of attacks by Ukrainian drones. The Ryazan Oil Refining Company (RNPK) plant is part of Rosneft.

Interestingly, the head of the Ryazan region, Pavel Malkov, confirmed the fact of an air attack on the city, but did not specify whether the refinery was the target of the attack and what the current situation is there.

The fact that drones attacked a large number of Russian regions is confirmed by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to the agency, there are 121 drones involved.

Russia traditionally lies that they managed to intercept and destroy all of them, in particular: