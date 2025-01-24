Watch: Over 120 drones attacked Moscow and other regions of the Russia

On the night of January 23, a massive drone attack began on the aggressor country Russia. In particular, the capital Moscow, occupied Crimea, and many other regions were under attack.
Points of attention
- Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that the air defense forces had repelled the drone attack.
- Against this background, some airports were forced to suspend operations.
- Fires broke out in Ryazan at an oil refinery and a thermal power plant.
Drone attack on Moscow — first details
In the wake of the attack, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin began claiming that the air defense forces of the Ministry of Defense (Russian Federation — ed.) in the Kolomna city district and the Ramensky city district (Moscow — ed.) had repelled an attack by drones flying towards the Russian capital.
According to him, two drones were allegedly shot down in the Podolsk city district (Moscow — ed.).
Later, it also became known about the suspension of operations at Moscow's Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports.
After that, the mayor of Moscow announced the alleged downing of drones in the Troitsky Administrative District of Moscow and the Shchelkovo Urban District.
It also became known about the suspension of operations at Vnukovo Airport.
“Cotton” in Russia on January 24 — what is known
Eyewitnesses are posting videos online of a large-scale fire in Ryazan — likely at a local oil refinery — the Ryazan Oil Refining Company.
In addition, the Novo-Ryazansk CHP was hit. The footage shows two fires close to each other.
Interestingly, the head of the Ryazan region, Pavel Malkov, confirmed the fact of an air attack on the city, but did not specify whether the refinery was the target of the attack and what the current situation is there.
The fact that drones attacked a large number of Russian regions is confirmed by the Russian Ministry of Defense.
According to the agency, there are 121 drones involved.
Russia traditionally lies that they managed to intercept and destroy all of them, in particular:
37 — over the territory of the Bryansk region,
20 — over the territory of the Ryazan region,
17 — over the territory of the Kursk region,
17 — over the territory of the Saratov region,
7 — over the territory of Rostov region,
6 — over the territory of the Moscow region,
6 — over the territory of the Belgorod region,
3 — over the territory of the Voronezh region,
2 — over the territory of the Tula region,
2 — over the territory of the Oryol region,
2 — over the territory of the Lipetsk region,
one over occupied Crimea,
one over Moscow.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-