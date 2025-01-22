Trump instructs special envoy Kellogg to end war in Ukraine in 100 days
Source:  The Wall Street Journal

US President Donald Trump has instructed Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg to end the war in Ukraine within 100 days. However, according to the publication, few believe in the reality of such a scenario.

Points of attention

  • Trump has instructed his special envoy to end the war in Ukraine in 100 days, but the implementation of this plan resembles an otherworldly scenario.
  • The main provisions of the Kellogg Plan include postponing Ukraine's accession to NATO, lifting sanctions against Russia, and ending military aid to Kyiv.
  • Experts express doubts about the possibility of reaching an agreement between Trump and Putin, and Russia has already expressed skepticism about the plan.
  • Kellogg has serious analytical experience, but criticism of the Kremlin could complicate negotiations and reaching any agreements.
  • The current state of affairs confirms the instability of the situation and the underestimation of the difficulties in ending the war in Ukraine.

What is known about Trump's plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine?

The publication notes that Kellogg's appointment as a special envoy is only the initial stage of peace negotiations, which Trump plans to personally oversee.

However, reaching an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin may be much more difficult than Trump promised during the election campaign.

According to the WSJ, Russia has not yet shown interest in cooperating with Kellogg. At the same time, the Kremlin suggests that a potential understanding between Trump and Putin could contribute to improving US-Russian relations if Trump is re-elected. At the moment, no personal conversation has taken place between the two, but they have expressed their intention to communicate in the near future.

Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton expressed fears that during the negotiations, Trump could force Kyiv to make concessions that would benefit Moscow.

He noted that Putin knows well how to influence Trump, and Kellogg is unlikely to be able to prevent this.

"Kellogg will simply follow Trump's instructions. He may try to protest, but he was not elected for his independence of judgment," Bolton stressed.

Kellogg's former colleagues explain that his appointment is related to the peace plan he developed, in which he criticized the Biden administration for delaying military aid to Ukraine, while simultaneously accusing it of provoking Russia by supporting Ukraine's accession to NATO.

The main provisions of the Kellogg Plan for ending the war

The plan, released by the America First Policy Institute, a think tank that supports Trump's policies, proposed a ceasefire and a resolution to the conflict by combining diplomatic leverage over Ukraine and Russia.

The main provisions of the Kellogg Plan include:

  • Postponement of Ukraine's accession to NATO.

  • Easing sanctions against Russia in exchange for a peace agreement.

  • Termination of military aid to Kyiv if the Ukrainian authorities do not agree to negotiations.

The WSJ noted that the Kremlin received this plan with skepticism, considering it unlikely to be implemented.

At the same time, Seth Jones, an expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, noted Kellogg's seriousness as an analyst who could influence decision-making on Ukraine in the Trump administration. However, he warned that the Kremlin's criticism of Kellogg and his proposals complicates the prospects for reaching any agreement.

"The talks haven't even started yet, and Russia is already attacking the top American representative. This doesn't bode well for future agreements," Jones concluded.

