The Trump administration explained exactly how they want to end Russia's war against Ukraine

The administration of US President Donald Trump aims to end the war in Ukraine in a way that avoids its resumption in the future, said new US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Trump administration seeks to end war in Ukraine in a stable manner

The conflict must end, and the policy of the United States is to help that happen. We want the war to end in a stable way — not just a temporary cessation that could escalate into a new conflict in two, three or four years. We want to ensure lasting stability,” said Mark Rubio. Share

Rubio emphasized that Ukraine is currently paying a high price for the war — the loss of energy infrastructure, numerous casualties, and millions of citizens who were forced to leave the country.

He also stated that the world should be pleased that Donald Trump has become US president, as he seeks to promote peace and end conflicts.

Trump plans to talk to Putin soon

According to the publication, the main purpose of the conversation will be to discuss a possible personal meeting between Trump and Putin in the coming months.

According to the TV channel's sources, the US president intends to use this meeting to try to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

It is noted that Trump's national security advisers began preparing for the phone call several weeks ago. However, the date of the conversation has not yet been finalized.

The publication recalled that during the election campaign, Trump promised to end Russia's war against Ukraine within one day of taking office. However, after his victory, his team revised these deadlines, and there are currently no concrete signs of an end to Russian aggression.

It is also reported that the Trump administration intends to quickly begin developing a peace settlement plan, which is planned to be implemented in the first months of his presidency, including through personal negotiations with Putin.