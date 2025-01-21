Destroying Russia. Trump says Putin has "big problems"

New US President Donald Trump has drawn attention to the fact that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has led to a catastrophic situation in Russia by starting a war against Ukraine.

Trump assessed Putin's actions and the situation in Russia

Journalists asked the new head of the White House how he assessed the developments in the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

According to the latter, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky really wants to make an agreement.

Donald Trump hopes that Putin should also be ready for this, because "he is destroying Russia without making a deal."

I think Russia has big problems. Just look at the inflation in Russia... I would hope he wants to make a deal. He can't be happy that he's not doing so well. I mean, he's doing well, but most people thought the war would be over in about a week, and now it's been going on for three years, right? Donald Trump President of the United States

Trump commented on sanctions and rebuked NATO

As the new US president noted, he prefers tariffs over sanctions.

In addition, Donald Trump added that he intends to meet with Putin. However, he has not yet revealed details about the possible timing.

According to the Republican, "it could happen pretty quickly."

The new head of the White House once again emphasized that he is doing everything possible to "as quickly as possible" end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Donald Trump has once again begun to claim that the United States provides more aid to Ukraine than other NATO countries.

NATO should pay more. NATO should pay 5%, he demands. Share

What is important to understand is that no NATO country, including the United States, currently spends that much on defense.