Destroying Russia. Trump says Putin has "big problems"

New US President Donald Trump has drawn attention to the fact that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has led to a catastrophic situation in Russia by starting a war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Trump believes that Putin has big problems that he cannot solve.
- The new US president is counting on successful negotiations with Putin and a quick end to the war.
- The US President stressed the importance of increasing assistance to Ukraine from other NATO members.
Trump assessed Putin's actions and the situation in Russia
Journalists asked the new head of the White House how he assessed the developments in the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
According to the latter, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky really wants to make an agreement.
Donald Trump hopes that Putin should also be ready for this, because "he is destroying Russia without making a deal."
Trump commented on sanctions and rebuked NATO
As the new US president noted, he prefers tariffs over sanctions.
In addition, Donald Trump added that he intends to meet with Putin. However, he has not yet revealed details about the possible timing.
According to the Republican, "it could happen pretty quickly."
The new head of the White House once again emphasized that he is doing everything possible to "as quickly as possible" end Russia's war against Ukraine.
Donald Trump has once again begun to claim that the United States provides more aid to Ukraine than other NATO countries.
What is important to understand is that no NATO country, including the United States, currently spends that much on defense.
