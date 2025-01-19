Faced with a choice. Zelensky opened a new "front" against Russia

According to CNN, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has long realized that the future of his country, and even its existence, will depend on the new US President Donald Trump. That is why the head of state is doing everything possible to lure the new head of the White House to the side of Kyiv.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy knows the importance of relations with Donald Trump for the future of Ukraine.
- The Ukrainian leader is flexible in communicating with the Republican.
- Experts consider Zelensky's tactics effective and appropriate.
Zelensky fights for Trump's favor to save Ukraine
Journalists point out that the Ukrainian leader often described the Republican as a strong man, and this is "a clear attempt to please the president-elect."
Despite this, Zelensky has no right to forget that Donald Trump remains extremely unpredictable.
Joanna Hossa, a research fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, commented on this issue.
Against this backdrop, she predicted that Zelensky's approach would pay off, as Trump acknowledged that it would take more than 24 hours to end the war:
Zelensky is not pretending, but really treats Trump well
This was pointed out by Orisya Lutsevich, deputy director of the Russia and Eurasia program at the London-based think tank Chatham House.
According to her, the Ukrainian leader's statements about Donald Trump are truly sincere.
Currently, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his team are doing everything possible to convince the new US president that Ukraine's victory will also be a victory for the United States.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-