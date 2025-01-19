According to CNN, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has long realized that the future of his country, and even its existence, will depend on the new US President Donald Trump. That is why the head of state is doing everything possible to lure the new head of the White House to the side of Kyiv.

Zelensky fights for Trump's favor to save Ukraine

Journalists point out that the Ukrainian leader often described the Republican as a strong man, and this is "a clear attempt to please the president-elect."

Despite this, Zelensky has no right to forget that Donald Trump remains extremely unpredictable.

Joanna Hossa, a research fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, commented on this issue.

"Unfortunately, Zelensky cannot afford the luxury of being hostile towards Trump. He should at least try to bring him to Ukraine's side to ensure the best possible outcome for Ukraine, which is heavily dependent on American support," the expert emphasized. Share

Against this backdrop, she predicted that Zelensky's approach would pay off, as Trump acknowledged that it would take more than 24 hours to end the war:

Zelensky faced a choice: flatter Trump or be forced to capitulate to Putin. Flattery is a small price to pay for a better outcome. Share

Zelensky is not pretending, but really treats Trump well

This was pointed out by Orisya Lutsevich, deputy director of the Russia and Eurasia program at the London-based think tank Chatham House.

According to her, the Ukrainian leader's statements about Donald Trump are truly sincere.

He sincerely believes that Trump can take bold steps, and this is where this hope comes from, not only in Zelensky's mind, but also in Ukraine as a whole. Share

Currently, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his team are doing everything possible to convince the new US president that Ukraine's victory will also be a victory for the United States.