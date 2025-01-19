Syria's new government publicly humiliated Putin

The transitional administration that came to power in Syria after the overthrow of dictator Bashar al-Assad's regime has announced a new decree banning the import of goods from Russia, Iran and Israel.
- Syria's decision could lead to increased tensions in the region.
- It is also important for international trade and affects neighboring countries, including Turkey.
- Russia has not yet reacted to this step.
Syria is gradually severing ties with Russia
What is important to understand is that official Damascus made a new unexpected decision after restrictions were introduced on the entry of citizens from Iran and Israel, writes Turkiye Today.
Journalists point out that this move increases tensions in the region, especially between Syria and these countries. The impact of the decision on international trade should not be ignored.
According to insiders, a decree by the Syrian Ministry of Finance, which was issued on December 17, prohibits the import into Syria of goods originating from the aforementioned countries.
In addition, it is emphasized that the ban will apply to all land and sea border ports of the country.
What is known about the situation in Syria?
The international community's attitude towards the country, which had been under Russian control for quite some time, changed after the rebels overthrew the regime of Bashar Assad.
In addition, it became known that the heads of German and French diplomacy arrived in Syria for the first time since the fall of the Assad regime.
Annalena Berbock and her French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot held talks with the current leader of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa.
