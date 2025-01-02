The officially unconfirmed information about Assad's poisoning appeared amid reports of his divorce from his wife.
Points of attention
- British tabloid hints at the alleged poisoning of Syrian dictator Bashar Assad in Moscow, with unconfirmed reports circulating in Russian Telegram groups.
- Assad reportedly experienced breathing problems, abdominal and headache pains, and sought medical attention in December 29. Tests later revealed poison in his system.
- Rumors of the poisoning surfaced amid reports of Assad's divorce from his wife of 24 years, Asma, who filed for divorce and sought to leave Russia with their three children.
- Russian authorities have frozen Assad's access to his assets and financial resources, while Lavrov criticized Assad's inability to fulfill his duties, attributing the degradation in Syria to his incompetence.
- While there is no official confirmation of the poisoning, the incident sheds light on the turmoil surrounding Assad's personal and political life, with implications for the ongoing conflict in Syria.
Assad could have been poisoned in Moscow
As reported by the British tabloid The Sun, information about the alleged poisoning of the bloody dictator of Syria appeared in Russian Telegram groups. They said that Assad allegedly began having breathing problems, which were accompanied by abdominal and headache pains.
Assad's condition was likely reported to the Russian leadership.
The publication writes that the online account of General SVR, which may be run by a former Russian spy, said that Assad fell ill on December 29. He sought medical attention as soon as he began "coughing heavily and choking."
Assad was reportedly treated in his apartment, after which his condition allegedly stabilized. Later, tests showed that the ex-president had poison in his system.
However, there is no official confirmation of this information yet.
It is noted that rumors of the alleged poisoning of Bashar Assad appeared against the background of reports that his wife Asma filed for divorce and wanted to leave Russia. The couple had been married for 24 years, during which time they had three children.
It is also reported that for this purpose, the wife of the richest refugee in history has applied to the Russian courts and requested special permission to leave the Russian Federation. The application, as before, is still under consideration.
It is also noted that the Russian authorities have frozen Bashar al-Assad's access to his assets and financial resources. At the same time, the asylum request for his brother, Maher al-Assad, is still being considered.
Assad comes under fire from Lavrov
The odious head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Lavrov, suddenly began to complain that Syrian dictator Bashar Assad was unable to cope with his duties.
According to Lavrov, Assad was overthrown in a flash three weeks ago due to his incompetence.
Putin's aide also added that despite successes in the fight against terrorism "with the participation of Russian aerospace forces," the lives of Syrians have not changed for the better.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-