The officially unconfirmed information about Assad's poisoning appeared amid reports of his divorce from his wife.

Assad could have been poisoned in Moscow

As reported by the British tabloid The Sun, information about the alleged poisoning of the bloody dictator of Syria appeared in Russian Telegram groups. They said that Assad allegedly began having breathing problems, which were accompanied by abdominal and headache pains.

Assad's condition was likely reported to the Russian leadership.

The publication writes that the online account of General SVR, which may be run by a former Russian spy, said that Assad fell ill on December 29. He sought medical attention as soon as he began "coughing heavily and choking."

There is every reason to believe that an assassination attempt was made.

Assad was reportedly treated in his apartment, after which his condition allegedly stabilized. Later, tests showed that the ex-president had poison in his system.

However, there is no official confirmation of this information yet.

It is noted that rumors of the alleged poisoning of Bashar Assad appeared against the background of reports that his wife Asma filed for divorce and wanted to leave Russia. The couple had been married for 24 years, during which time they had three children.

It is also reported that for this purpose, the wife of the richest refugee in history has applied to the Russian courts and requested special permission to leave the Russian Federation. The application, as before, is still under consideration.

It is also noted that the Russian authorities have frozen Bashar al-Assad's access to his assets and financial resources. At the same time, the asylum request for his brother, Maher al-Assad, is still being considered.

Assad comes under fire from Lavrov

The odious head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Lavrov, suddenly began to complain that Syrian dictator Bashar Assad was unable to cope with his duties.

According to Lavrov, Assad was overthrown in a flash three weeks ago due to his incompetence.

We can already say that one of the reasons for the degradation of the situation was the inability of the former leadership to meet the basic needs of the population in the context of a protracted civil conflict.

Putin's aide also added that despite successes in the fight against terrorism "with the participation of Russian aerospace forces," the lives of Syrians have not changed for the better.