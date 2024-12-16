The Bashar al-Assad regime flew approximately two tons of cash in dollars and euros to the Russian Federation between 2018 and 2019. A total of 21 flights were operated.

How Assad financed Putin's regime for two years

As the publication notes, the flights lasted from March 2018 to September 2019. A total of about 250 million dollars and euros were transported.

These deliveries coincided with Syria's growing dependence on Moscow's military aid and support for Wagner PMC mercenaries.

Until 2018, no such transfers were recorded between the central bank of Syria and Russian banks, according to data collected since 2012. According to a person familiar with the information of the Syrian central bank, by 2018 the country's foreign exchange reserves were almost completely exhausted. Due to sanctions, the bank was forced to make payments exclusively in cash, the publication reports. Share

Also, since 2013, the Assad family has purchased 20 luxury apartments in Moscow, using a complex network of companies and credit agreements.

How Russia's operation to save Assad unfolded

Ukrainian intelligence officers draw attention to the fact that the Syrian dictator's escape was accompanied by news of the disappearance of the signal of his Il-76T aircraft from monitoring radars.

The media immediately spread rumors that the plane could have been shot down or that it simply crashed.

GUR reports that all this news was fake news spread by the aggressor country Russia in order to save Bashar Assad and his inner circle.