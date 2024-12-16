The Bashar al-Assad regime flew approximately two tons of cash in dollars and euros to the Russian Federation between 2018 and 2019. A total of 21 flights were operated.
Points of attention
- During 2018-2019, the Assad regime flew about 250 million dollars and euros to Russia, financing Putin's regime.
- Russia used disinformation about the disappearance of Assad's plane to cover up the operation to rescue the Syrian dictator.
- The loss of radar signal of Assad's Il-76T aircraft was provoked by the actions of the crew, who were following the instructions of Russian leaders.
- Syria's foreign exchange reserves were depleted, so since 2018, cash transfers to the Russian Federation have been carried out exclusively in cash due to sanctions.
How Assad financed Putin's regime for two years
As the publication notes, the flights lasted from March 2018 to September 2019. A total of about 250 million dollars and euros were transported.
These deliveries coincided with Syria's growing dependence on Moscow's military aid and support for Wagner PMC mercenaries.
Also, since 2013, the Assad family has purchased 20 luxury apartments in Moscow, using a complex network of companies and credit agreements.
How Russia's operation to save Assad unfolded
Ukrainian intelligence officers draw attention to the fact that the Syrian dictator's escape was accompanied by news of the disappearance of the signal of his Il-76T aircraft from monitoring radars.
The media immediately spread rumors that the plane could have been shot down or that it simply crashed.
GUR reports that all this news was fake news spread by the aggressor country Russia in order to save Bashar Assad and his inner circle.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-