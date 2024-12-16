The Assad regime has delivered two tons of dollars and euros in cash to Russia by plane in two years
Category
World
Publication date

The Assad regime has delivered two tons of dollars and euros in cash to Russia by plane in two years

The Assad regime has delivered two tons of dollars and euros in cash to Russia by plane in two years
Читати українською
Source:  Financial Times

The Bashar al-Assad regime flew approximately two tons of cash in dollars and euros to the Russian Federation between 2018 and 2019. A total of 21 flights were operated.

Points of attention

  • During 2018-2019, the Assad regime flew about 250 million dollars and euros to Russia, financing Putin's regime.
  • Russia used disinformation about the disappearance of Assad's plane to cover up the operation to rescue the Syrian dictator.
  • The loss of radar signal of Assad's Il-76T aircraft was provoked by the actions of the crew, who were following the instructions of Russian leaders.
  • Syria's foreign exchange reserves were depleted, so since 2018, cash transfers to the Russian Federation have been carried out exclusively in cash due to sanctions.

How Assad financed Putin's regime for two years

As the publication notes, the flights lasted from March 2018 to September 2019. A total of about 250 million dollars and euros were transported.

These deliveries coincided with Syria's growing dependence on Moscow's military aid and support for Wagner PMC mercenaries.

Until 2018, no such transfers were recorded between the central bank of Syria and Russian banks, according to data collected since 2012. According to a person familiar with the information of the Syrian central bank, by 2018 the country's foreign exchange reserves were almost completely exhausted. Due to sanctions, the bank was forced to make payments exclusively in cash, the publication reports.

Also, since 2013, the Assad family has purchased 20 luxury apartments in Moscow, using a complex network of companies and credit agreements.

How Russia's operation to save Assad unfolded

Ukrainian intelligence officers draw attention to the fact that the Syrian dictator's escape was accompanied by news of the disappearance of the signal of his Il-76T aircraft from monitoring radars.

The media immediately spread rumors that the plane could have been shot down or that it simply crashed.

GUR reports that all this news was fake news spread by the aggressor country Russia in order to save Bashar Assad and his inner circle.

According to available data, the aggressor state Russia used this disinformation to cover up its operation to rescue the Syrian leader and a limited circle of people close to him. The loss of Assad's plane's signal from radar is likely due to the actions of the crew, who were following the instructions of the Russians and flying under their guidance, the GUR reports.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin lost one of his spheres of influence due to the fall of the Assad regime
Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
Putin lost one of his spheres of influence due to the fall of the Assad regime
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine contributed to the overthrow of the Assad regime — how it happened
The uprising in Syria. What does Ukraine have to do with it?
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Assad lied to his henchmen about Russian military aid before fleeing Syria
Assad

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?