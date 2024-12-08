Putin lost one of his spheres of influence due to the fall of the Assad regime

The fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria will not have a direct impact on the war in Ukraine. However, for the Kremlin, this means the loss of an important zone of influence.

Russia's role in Africa will weaken

As Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the NSDC, reported, Russia has lost a key area of influence in the Middle East, including logistical bases.

In his opinion, the main reason for Russia's failure in Syria was the destruction of the "Wagner" PMC together with its excavator Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Prigozhin spent years building a system of Russian influence in the Middle East and Africa. Syria was a key point through the bases of the Russian Federation and the exit of the fleet to the Mediterranean Sea, Kovalenko explained. Share

Kovalenko believes that Russia's role in Africa will also weaken. He added that the Kremlin is trying to shift the blame for the loss of Syria to Iran.

Regarding the impact of these events on the war in Ukraine, the head of the CPD noted that this impact is minimal.

Russia is already working at the limit of its economic capabilities, planning a protracted war in 2025. However, without unpopular mobilization, they will not be able to sustain this war. The situation in Syria in no way changes their capabilities in the war against Ukraine, Kovalenko stressed. Share

The fall of the Assad regime in Syria - what is known

On December 8, the regime of Bashar al-Assad, who ruled the country for more than 20 years, was officially overthrown in Syria. Syrian rebels entered Damascus, seized the buildings of the state media and state institutions.

Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed al-Jalali said he remains in the country and is ready to facilitate the transfer of powers to an "interim government" that may include opposition figures.

In his video message, he said that he would go to his office the next morning to continue his duties. The politician emphasized that the government is open to dialogue with the opposition and is ready to transfer the functions of the transitional government to it.

Instead, according to Western media reports, dictator Assad flew out of Damascus on a Russian plane. It is assumed that he may have died in a plane crash. The Russian Foreign Ministry said Bashar al-Assad had resigned as president of Syria and left the country, saying he had given instructions for a peaceful transfer of power.

Meanwhile, Israel moved troops into a buffer zone on the border with Syria. The Israeli army also struck air bases in southern Syria.