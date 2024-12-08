Syrian rebels announced the capture of Damascus — Assad fled the capital
Source:  CNN

On December 8, the Syrian rebels announced the "liberation" of the capital of Syria, Damascus. The country's president, Bashar Assad, left the city.

The Syrian opposition entered the capital Damascus

We declare the city of Damascus free from the tyrant Bashar al-Assad, — declared the rebels.

The rebels also reported that Assad had fled.

Earlier, the rebels claimed to have entered the capital and taken control of the Sednaya military prison north of Damascus.

In 2017, Amnesty International published a report claiming that about 13,000 people were hanged in Sednai.

We celebrate together with the Syrian people the news of the release of our prisoners, their release from shackles and the announcement of the end of the era of injustice in Sedna prison, — said the rebels.

Residents of Damascus took to the streets to celebrate the arrival of Syrian rebels.

According to media reports, the Syrian Air plane, believed to have Assad on board, took off from Damascus airport around the time the capital was captured by rebels. The plane initially flew towards the coastal region of Syria, a stronghold of Assad's Alawite sect, but then made a sharp U-turn and flew in the opposite direction, after a few minutes the plane disappeared from the map.

The Prime Minister of Syria declared his readiness for the process of transferring power to the opposition

Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed al-Jalali said he remains in the country and is ready to facilitate the transfer of powers to an "interim government" that may include opposition figures.

In his video message, he said that he would go to his office the next morning to continue his duties. The politician emphasized that the government is open to dialogue with the opposition and is ready to transfer the functions of the transitional government to it.

This country can become a normal state that builds good neighborly relations and cooperates with the world. However, everything depends on the leadership that the Syrian people choose. We are ready to work with such leadership and provide all the necessary conditions for cooperation, — said Jalali.

