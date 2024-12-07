Syrian rebels are 20 km from Damascus — what is happening

On December 7, the united forces of the Syrian opposition continued their offensive, now clashes with government troops are taking place 20 kilometers from the country's capital, Damascus.

Syrian rebels are approaching Damascus

This was reported by the Turkish state TV channel TRT Haber.

Opposition forces in Syria announced that they had captured the town of Sanamein south of Damascus and advanced 20 kilometers to Damascus. Share

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that armed opposition groups had taken control of 90% of Daraa province, including the city of Daraa. The opposition also took control of the Suwayda provincial administration center.

It is noted that regime forces have announced redeployment in Dara and Suwayda provinces.

Opposition leader Hassan Abdulghani said they had advanced 20 km from the southern gate of Damascus.

It is also indicated that the regime forces withdrew from the area east of the Euphrates River, leaving the Haseke and Qamishli regions under their control.

What is happening in the south of Syria

On December 6, rebels in southern Syria also took control of the Syrian-Jordanian border crossing, launching a new offensive. The Nassib border crossing is the southernmost point of the main M5 motorway, which runs from the northern city of Aleppo through the capital.

As southern and northern rebels step up offensives, Kurdish forces struggle to maintain control of northeastern Syria, where they enjoy autonomy. Share

As of December 6, Syrian rebels led by the jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) have approached Homs, Syria's third largest city. In addition, the US-backed alliance led by the Syrian Kurds captured Deir al-Zor, the main city in eastern Syria and the main border crossing point with Iraq.