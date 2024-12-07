Trump said about Russia's inability to stop the rebels in Syria

The United States of America should not intervene in the ongoing conflict in Syria. And Russia is unable to stop the Syrian rebels. This was announced by the newly elected president of the country, Donald Trump, on his social network.

Trump said opposition fighters in Syria have completely captured numerous cities in a well-coordinated offensive and are now on the outskirts of Damascus, apparently preparing to take a very big step toward ousting Assad.

Russia, which is so tied up in Ukraine and has lost over 600,000 soldiers there, seems unable to stop this literal march through Syria, a country it has protected for years. Donald Trump The newly elected president of the USA

He emphasized that Russia has never benefited much from Syria and stated that the US should not interfere in this conflict.

Syria is a mess, but it is not our friend and the United States should have nothing to do with it. This is not our war. Let it unfold. Do not interfere! Share

Syrian rebels are approaching Damascus

On December 7, opposition forces in Syria announced that they had captured the town of Sanamein south of Damascus and advanced 20 kilometers to Damascus.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that armed opposition groups had taken control of 90% of Daraa province, including the city of Daraa. The opposition also took control of the Suwayda provincial administration center.

It is noted that regime forces have announced redeployment in Daraa and Suwayda provinces.

Opposition leader Hassan Abdulghani said they had advanced 20 km from the southern gate of Damascus.