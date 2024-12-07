The United States of America should not intervene in the ongoing conflict in Syria. And Russia is unable to stop the Syrian rebels. This was announced by the newly elected president of the country, Donald Trump, on his social network.
Points of attention
- Donald Trump highlighted Russia's inability to stop the Syrian rebels in their coordinated offensive, attributing it to the country's focus on the Ukraine conflict.
- The opposition forces in Syria have made significant territorial gains, including capturing cities and provinces, as they advance towards Damascus.
- Trump urged the United States not to intervene in the conflict, emphasizing that it is not America's war and that Russia has not benefitted significantly from its involvement in Syria.
- Recent reports indicate the opposition forces' advancement towards Damascus, capturing key areas in the region.
- The situation in Syria remains complex, with ongoing clashes between regime forces and opposition groups, as the conflict continues to unfold.
Russia will not be able to stop the rebels in Syria — Trump
Trump said opposition fighters in Syria have completely captured numerous cities in a well-coordinated offensive and are now on the outskirts of Damascus, apparently preparing to take a very big step toward ousting Assad.
He emphasized that Russia has never benefited much from Syria and stated that the US should not interfere in this conflict.
Syrian rebels are approaching Damascus
On December 7, opposition forces in Syria announced that they had captured the town of Sanamein south of Damascus and advanced 20 kilometers to Damascus.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that armed opposition groups had taken control of 90% of Daraa province, including the city of Daraa. The opposition also took control of the Suwayda provincial administration center.
It is noted that regime forces have announced redeployment in Daraa and Suwayda provinces.
Opposition leader Hassan Abdulghani said they had advanced 20 km from the southern gate of Damascus.
